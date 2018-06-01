App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may challenge its upside resistance at 10,780; buy Yes Bank for the short term

Nifty might enter into a trading band of 10,680 to 10,780 before the next leg of up-move towards 10,840, says Jaydeb Dey, Technical Analyst at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jaydeb Dey

The Nifty ended Thursday 1.15 percent higher at 10,736.15. It opened with a minor gap-up and consolidated with a positive bias for most part of the session. However, aggressive buying in the last hour of trade, led to the index ending Thursday with a huge bullish body candle. It touched an intraday high 10,763.80 and ended the session on a stronger note.

The candle pattern on the daily chart suggests that the benchmark index is likely to challenge its immediate resistance placed around 10,780 levels. A successful breakout above 10,780 may take the index towards 10,840 levels. On the flipside, an intraday retracement may find support on dips around 10,700 and 10,680 levels.

Chart pattern suggest that the bullish momentum is likely to challenge its immediate resistance placed around 10,780 levels.

related news

Nifty patterns on multiple timeframes show it ended the day the on a stronger note with a huge bullish Marubozu candle. Hence, traders and investors are advised to follow a buy-on-dips strategy in coming sessions.

The Bank Nifty ended Thursday 2.39 percent higher at 26,956.20. A huge rise in the last hour of trade led to the formation of a giant bullish candle on the daily chart. The uptrend is likely to continue and may again challenge its upside resistances placed around 27,100 and 27,200 levels.

Based on a thorough technical study, we recommend buying Yes Bank for the short term:

Yes Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 360, stop loss: Rs 336, Return: 4%

The stock ended the session with a flag pattern breakout, bullish continuation pattern. Finishing off the session with a long-legged bullish body candle above critical resistance 344 implies the stock is likely to move upward towards 360 levels.

Based on above mentioned observations, we recommend YES BANK as BUY on dips for the short-term target of 360.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their Certified Experts before taking any investment decision.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 09:21 am

tags #Market Cues

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.