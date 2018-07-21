Nifty likely to trade in 10,800-11,300 range next week: Religare

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking, sees the Nifty trading in a 10,800-11,300 range in the coming week. He advises investors to following a buy on dips approach.

A) The Nifty is consolidating around the psychological 11,000 mark after breaking out above the 10,800-10,850 levels. Indications currently favour higher highs, however the upmove would be gradual from hereon, considering the limited participation from index majors. Technically, the Nifty should trade within the 10,800-11,300 range in coming week. We advise following a buy on dips approach.

A) The rupee slumped to a record low of 69.13 against the dollar tracking global factors like weakness in yuan, which China is using as a tool to cushion its economy against tariffs imposed by the US, as well as a surging dollar index and rising crude oil prices. Given the backdrop of an upbeat outlook for the US economy, the Fed seems to be on course for two more rate hikes this year, which have pushed the dollar index higher and is now weighing on the rupee as well.

Since crude prices have come off from their recent highs, it will provide some breather to the local unit, as also the fact that President Donald Trump has expressed concern about unwarranted strength in the dollar index.

Nonetheless, the overall trend for the domestic currency is skewed on the downside for now. Once the crucial support of Rs 69.20/$ is convincingly breached, the rupee may weaken towards Rs 69.80/$ levels in coming days.

A) The Bank Nifty is showing resilience in line with the benchmark index while consolidating around its record highs. Private banking counters like Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank are helping the index sustain at higher levels, while the state-run banking pack is still facing selling pressure on every rise.

We believe a decisive breakout above 27,100 spot would trigger a fresh surge in the Bank Nifty, else it will continue to consolidate. On the downside, 26,400 and 26,000 would act as crucial supports for the index.

Apart from banking, FMCG and IT indices are also performing exceptionally well and are likely to trade higher over the next few days.

A) We have hardly seen any respite in the broader market. The situation has in fact worsened in the past few weeks. However, the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices have reached closer to crucial support zones and are likely to see some pause followed by some rebound in the near future.

Investors should not give too much importance to intermediate price fluctuations and focus mainly on fundamentals. In short, do not mix investment with trading. We advise continuing with present investments and consider fresh investments as stocks are available at a good bargain with a medium to long term view.

A) We are expecting volatile swings, thus it is advisable to maintain positions on both sides. Traders may consider fresh positions in the below stocks at recommended levels:

Century Textile and Industries Ltd: CMP: Rs 875.30| buy between 860-870| Stop Loss: Rs 830| Target: Rs 950| Return 8.5%

Lupin Limited: CMP: Rs 800.65| Buy: Rs 790-800| Stop Loss: Rs 765| Target 870| Return 8.7%

Larsen & Toubro Limited: CMP: Rs 1,263.65| Sell August Futures between 1270-1280| Stop Loss: Rs 1,315| Target: Rs 1,180| Return 6.5%

