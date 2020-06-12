Nifty likely to retrace towards 9,600 with a possible spike in volatility

Navneet Daga

Indian market's roller coaster ride continues as the market mood has turned sour this week as Nifty has lost about 2.5 percent so far in the week, noticeably retreating from the midpoint of earlier Gann channel (i.e. 10350).

Recently, Nifty attempted to surpass the hurdle zone of 10,300-10,350 on two instances, but failed to do so.

The presence of a large bearish candle ensures the influence of the resistance zone and corrective phase in action. The Nifty-breadth turned negative with 45 of Nifty50 components settling lower.

The Nifty50 is likely to face significant hurdles between 10,100 and 10,200 mark as heavyweights such as BankNifty failed to overcome the overhead resistance zone of 21,500 to 22,000-mark.

We mentioned in our previous week's comments that we expect BankNifty to face significant hurdles between 21,500 and 22,000 levels.

A sharp retracement on heavyweight stocks will keep the upside in check for BankNifty. As long as the index holds above 20,000 the downside is protected, but at the same time, the trade could remain choppy in this range with upside restricted towards 21,500-mark.

Global equity mood remained somber as stocks reacted on gloomy US Fed outlook and fears of second wave of coronavirus for the US, and strong positioning in developed markets likely to spark reversal on any set of gloomy data on the economy.

Flows to Indian equities also remained volatile off-late as FII’s turned sellers in cash markets again. India VIX hovered near levels of 30, however, no major spike seen even after sharp reversal on the Nifty index in the past couple days, but going forward we expect a large gap up and down on the back of development in US markets.

On the sectoral front, long additions are visible in Oil & Gas space and selective metal and auto stocks, while fresh shorts are seen in Banking and Financials.

FII derivatives statistics indicate sharp U-turn as incremental short positions addition were seen on the Index futures, along with put protection buying and call selling seen on Index options.

We expect market to retrace in the near term but downside likely to be limited for Nifty towards 9,600 mark. Options traders are likely to remain in thick of the action as Delta moves along with the possibility of Vega rise is higher in the near term.

Options positioning on Nifty indicates scattered buildup with Max call OI seen at 10,000 strike and 9,500 put strike ~2.9mn shares suggesting traders betting for wild gyration to continue in June series.

Demand zone for Nifty near 9550-9600 levels for next week while upside significant hurdle and supply likely to emerge near 10,000 mark.

(The author is Senior Derivatives Analyst – Institutional Equities, YES Securities)

