'Nifty likely to remain under pressure till 9,000 is reclaimed'

The market continued to drift lower for the seventh consecutive week amid weak global cues. Nifty is making lower high and lower low formation on the weekly scale, which hints of further weakness in the coming sessions. The momentum indicator and oscillators are deep in sell mode on monthly as well as weekly charts.

Now, the immediate support is seen at 8,000 followed by 7,700, while the resistance is seen at 8,600 followed by 9,000.

The overall trend for Nifty will continue to remain negative until it reclaims the 9,000 mark on the higher side. In the coming truncated week, we expect some consolidation in the range of 7,700-8,600.

On the derivative front, the maximum open interest on the Put side is placed at 8,000 strike followed by 7,800 strike. Whereas, Call writers are almost equally divided among 8,500 and 9,000 strikes.

Bank Nifty continued its underperformance compared to Nifty in the previous week and remained under pressure. The immediate resistance is placed at 19,000 levels. Immediate support is pegged at 16,100 and below that, it may drift to 15,400 levels.

Here is a list of three stocks which can return 5-10 percent in the short-term:

Aarti Industries: Buy | Target: Rs 870 | Stoploss: Rs 750 | Return: 10 percent

The stock is making a higher top and higher bottom pattern on the daily chart. The momentum oscillator MACD has also given fresh buy crossover, which hints that positive momentum will continue.

Castrol India: Buy | Target: 107 | Stoploss: Rs 98 | Return: 5 percent

The stock snapped a six-week losing streak and made a bullish candle on the weekly scale. On the hourly chart, it has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern with higher than average volume. Based on the above rationale we can expect the positive momentum to continue in the coming sessions.

UPL: Sell | Target: Rs 280 | Stoploss: Rs 309 | Return: 6 percent

The stock is on the verge of a breakdown from a double top pattern on the hourly chart. The hourly MACD has provided fresh sell crossover which indicates further downside in the coming sessions.

The author is Derivative Analyst - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

