Nifty likely to remain below 11,300 in September expiry week

We expect the Nifty50 to consolidate around 11,000 after witnessing a sharp decline on Friday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) had formed shorts near 11,350-11,400 in the F&O segment, which now remains a key hurdle for any recovery during the September expiry week.

The volatility has moved up to almost 16 percent on account of buying in out-of-money Put options. We expect a cool-off in volatility as FIIs have got the opportunity to book profits in their OTM Put option positions.

The Nifty is likely to remain under pressure in the expiry week amid continued pressure in the outperformer space. Sectors like financial and FMCG space are likely to remain under pressure, which may keep upsides limited in the coming sessions.

The highest Put base is placed at 11,000 strikes, which can lead to major consolidation around this level. At the same time, incremental writing is visible in 11,300 and 11,400 Call strikes, which is likely to act as a major hurdle in the ongoing series.

At the same time, given the VWAP of the September series at 11,450, we do not expect any major convergence in the coming sessions.

Bank Nifty: Underperformance likely to continue in expiry week

The index continued to remain under pressure throughout the week with selling clearly visible in most heavyweight stocks. Yes Bank fell nearly 30 percent on the last day of the week whereas a rise in crude oil prices and a depreciating rupee added more pressure to the index.

The Bank Nifty fell nearly 1,850 points from the highs, which was not seen in the past few months. As the index reversed sharply from 27,100, huge future OI blocks was seen.

During the week, 40 percent rise was seen in OI with a sharp fall in prices indicating huge short additions. Stocks like Axis Bank and HDFC Bank witnessed a fresh round of short additions whereas PSU pack as a whole fell nearly 8 percent.

Call writing blocks continued to shift lower throughout the week with huge OI concentration now open in 26,000 strike Call. As the index found some support near 25,200, OI build-up is seen in 25,000 strike Put.

We feel the index is likely to witness high volatility. It is likely to trade in a broader range in the expiry week with 26,000 as the hurdle.

Underperformance continued in banking stocks, which led the ratio (Bank Nifty/Nifty) lower further to 2.29 level. We feel underperformance in banking stocks is likely to continue. Eventually, the ratio is likely to move towards 2.25.

Negative domestic news flows keep Indian equities weak

Globally, risk sentiments improved as the dollar index fell over 1 percent during the week. MSCI EM world index moved up 1 percent to its highest level since February 2018. MSCI EM Equity also staged a recovery of over 1 percent as MSCI EM currency recovered.

Indian equity, however, tanked over 2 percent on the back of negative news flows and rupee depreciation of 0.5 percent, with another new low of 72.97 against the US dollar.

As a result of Indian risk-off sentiment, FIIs sold equities worth over $313 million in the cash segment. In the index future segment, especially in the banking index, there was short addition as yields rose sharply (total index future addition was over $160 million).

Additionally, in the Option segment, the unusually large buying of index options continued taking the tally for the month to over $2.8 billion. This suggested FIIs were partly braced for this kind of decline.

In the emerging market (EM) equity segment where a recovery was seen in most markets. Inflows were seen in key EMs of South Korea ($627 million) and Thailand ($107 million).

Going ahead, US FOMC meet on September 26 will be the key for EM asset class. A dovish verdict could rekindle the EM recovery theme.

However, India specific flows need to be carefully observed as it will help in identifying FIIs reaction to the recent negative news flows.

The author is Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect.