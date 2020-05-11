'Nifty likely to move sideways, deploy iron condor to gain premium'

Chhitij Jain

Strategy setup - Theta depreciating based iron condor in Nifty

Bulls and bears are fighting it out for their existence and the market has entered in short term trading range. After an initial fall in the previous week we didn't see the follow through on the downside and prices entered in a sideways zone. For an upcoming week, we expect the Index to be range bound as Moody’s negative outlook for India will act as hindrance for Nifty to participate in a pullback rally with its global peers apart from this; additional borrowing plan of 12 lakh crore by the government is dampening the bullish sentiments.

Simultaneous effect of downgrade fear and pullback scenario in global markets indicates that sideways move will continue and Nifty can move in the range of 8,900 to 9,500. Traders can deploy 'iron condor' in this scenario where OTM call and put option can be sold and to neutralise the positions deep OTM call and put options can be bought. It's one of the prudent strategy to trade the sideways market to gain the net premium amount in the form of theta decay.

Option chain analysis

Bulls seems to be slightly cautious as near ATM call option strike price of 9,300 have witnessed fresh open interest addition of more than 2,480 contracts and decent cumulative open interest of around 9,800 contracts also exist. Major resistance is shaping up at 9,500 as the same strike price call option holds maximum cumulative open interest of around 22,900 contracts. On the put side, immediate support level exist at 9,000 where 3,608 fresh contracts have been added in open interest and total open interest is now more than 15,850. Some confusion can also be seen on the part of bulls as unwinding of short positions in 9,200 and 8,900 Put option strike price can be seen. Option chain signifies the trading range of 9,000 to 9,500.

Technical structure

Sharp profit booking at higher levels and gap down opening on Monday’s trading session has resulted in the formation of 'island reversal' pattern. Though the follow up selling was missing and prices went sideways in the last few days and formed a trading range between 8,950 - 9,530.

Momentum indicators are trading in a sideways zone and suggesting that sideways move could continue for the next few days. There is an important concept of time cycle which cannot be ignored in the month of May as major moves have been registered in the market in this month. The range breakout if any, could result in dire implications and it should be kept in mind while taking any trade.

Trading strategy

Considering the overall scenario it's quite apparent that sideways move is expected in the next few days but keeping in mind the time cycle, cautious approach is required as breakout of a trading range could result in wild moves. Hence, “iron condor” strategy can be adopted where the risk is capped on both sides and decent gain can be availed in the form of theta decay if the market stays in a trading range.

Sell 8900 PE @ 52.55Sell 9500 CE @ 51.60Buy 9600 CE @ 31.30Buy 8800 PE @ 36.50Maximum gain - 36.35 points (if market remains in the range of 8900 to 9500)

Maximum loss - 63.65

Traders can avoid the risk reward as the profit probability in the strategy is quite high.

Note: Option premium resembles the closing price as on 8th May of 14th May contract.

The author is Head of Derivatives at Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers.

