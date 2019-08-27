App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Nifty likely to move in a broader range of 10,600-11,250 ahead of F&O expiry'

Traders should also align their trades accordingly and prefer hedged bets in F&O space as volatility will remain high due to scheduled derivatives expiry

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ajit Mishra

Benchmark indices lost nearly two percent and tested their critical support zone last week. Tough global market conditions combined with reports of a slowdown in the domestic economy dented the sentiment.

The indices remained under pressure most of the week. Nifty finally settled at 10,829.35; down by -1.98 percent for the week ended August 23.

Close

But, on August 26, markets recovered sharply amid volatility and gained over two percent, tracking favourable local cues and supportive global markets.

related news

It opened gap-up mainly in reaction to announcements made by the FM on August 23, however, lingering concern over the trade war escalation pared all the gains in no time.

It again regained strength as the day progressed, thanks to news that the US and China could restart the trade negotiation.

The recent volatility indicates excessive pessimism among the participants and we do not see this fading away anytime soon.

Besides, we have scheduled derivatives expiry on Thursday i.e. on August 29 and that would further add to choppiness. We advise using further rebound to reduce longs as Nifty has strong hurdle at 11,250-11,300 zone.

Traders should also align their trades accordingly and prefer hedged bets in F&O space as volatility will remain high due to scheduled derivatives expiry. The broader range for the Nifty could be 10,600-11,250.

Here are top three stocks that could give 6-7 percent return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Indraprastha Gas: Buy| Target: Rs 355| Stop-Loss: Rs 314| Upside 7.9 percent

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has swiftly rebounded off late and is now gradually inching towards its record high, after retesting its crucial support zone of 200-EMA on the daily chart.

It has taken a pause recently which gives an opportunity for traders to create fresh longs. The chart pattern and positioning of confirmation indicators are also pointing towards an up move ahead.

We advise initiating fresh longs within Rs 326-329. It closed at Rs 329.30 on Aug 26, 2019.

Petronet LNG: Buy| Target: Rs 260| Stop-Loss: Rs 236| Upside 6.1 percent

Petronet LNG has been consolidating in a range for nearly four months or so while holding firmly above the support zone of multiple moving averages on the daily chart. It’s now trading on the verge of a breakout from the same and is likely to form a new record high soon.

We advise not to miss this buying opportunity and accumulate the stock in Rs 242-245 zone. It closed at Rs 246 on Aug 26, 2019.

Dabur India Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 460| Stop-Loss: Rs 420| Return 6 percent

We’re seeing a mixed trend in the FMCG pack and Dabur has been trading with a positive bias amid volatility. After a marginal dip of late, it has surged strongly on August 26 and completed the formation of fresh buying pivot.

We advise creating fresh longs in the given range of 430-434. It closed at 435.85 on Aug 26, 2019.

The author is VP- Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Dabur India #Indraprastha Gas Limited #Petronet LNG Ltd #Religare Broking #Technical Recommendations

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.