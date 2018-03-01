Nifty likely to find stability in this week; 3 stocks which could give up to 15% return

After a volatile move in last few weeks amid Union Budget and the global market sell-off; we may see some stability in the market in coming days, Jay Purohit, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Centrum Broking Limited said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

It was a volatile week for Indian markets. The F&O expiry gave out mixed signals about March series. Do you see volatility continuing in the current series as well?

February series was completely dominated by the Bears and as a result, Nifty corrected by more than six percent over the January expiry's close. Rollover in Nifty (62.34%) was below its quarterly average of 67.54%.

At the same time, rollover in BankNifty (65.27%) too remained on the lower side both in term of percentage as well as open interest.

Current open positions in Nifty and BankNifty March series are quite low as compared to the beginning of the February series as markets are waiting for the next trigger.

Last week started on a negative note, as we witnessed a sharp correction on Monday. But, the index remained in a narrow range for next three sessions till February F&O expiry.

However, due to broad-based buying on Friday, the Nifty concluded the day at the highest point of the week. After a volatile move in last few weeks amid Union Budget and the global market sell-off; we may see some stability in the market in coming days.

What is your call on IT sector which saw a good amount of rollovers in March series? Which stocks in the tech sector are looking attractive?

Rollovers in IT space was in line with its averages. However, rollovers in Infosys and Tech Mahindra was slightly higher than quarterly average which indicates that long positions of the last couple of months got rolled to the March series.

These two stocks along with TCS looks attractive both from derivative data as well as from technical chart perspective. Thus, these counters will remain as a buy on dips counters for us.

What should be the ideal strategy for mid & small caps post Budget which is attracting some bit of selling pressure?

In the last one month, we witnessed a carnage in many mid and smallcap counters. Most of the stocks have breached their strong support levels, while few managed to hold the demand zone.

Despite the decent correction, we are not very comfortable in going long in most of the mid and small cap counters at the current juncture. Thus, one should not look for taking aggressive longs in this space and rather focus more on largecap names.

What should be the strategy -- buy on dips or sell on rallies in the coming week?

Last week, the Nifty rebounded from its support of previous swing low (10276) and made formed a ‘Double Bottom’ pattern. On the weekly chart, the index made a ‘Dragonfly Doji’ and managed to close above its support of ‘21 Weeks EMA’, which is a positive sign for the index.

At the same, negative implication of the ‘Bearish Engulfing’ pattern, formed in the first week of February series, is still intact.

Thus, the index may continue to move in the range of 10300 - 10700 in the coming month. And till the time it holds, 10400 levels, one can look for buying opportunity in quality stocks.

Top 3 stocks which are looking attractive at current levels based on technical?

Here is a list of top three stocks which investors can look at this week:

Emami: BUY| Target Rs1240| Stop Loss Rs990| Return 15%

After a correction of around 25 percent from its recent high, the stock has reached near its ‘Rising Trendline’ support on the daily and weekly chart. If we meticulously observe the daily chart, we are witnessing a formation of Bullish Harmonic Pattern called ‘Bullish Alt Shark’.

The Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) of the same is placed at 1030 – 1037. On Thursday, the stock made a low around the mentioned PRZ and formed a ‘Hammer’ candle, which is followed by a positive movement in Friday’s session (in early trades).

Also, the ‘RSI’ oscillator is rebounding from its strong support zone of 25 – 30 and showing a positive divergence on the daily chart, indicating reversal on cards.

Thus, traders are advised to buy the stock at current levels for a target of 1200 - 1240. The stop-loss for the trade set-up should be placed at 990.

IOC: BUY| Target Rs390| Stop Loss Rs357| Return 6%

OMCs are moving in a corrective phase from last few weeks and IOC too has seen a decent correction in recent past. With a corrective price action of last few days, the stock has reached to the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) of a Bullish Harmonic Pattern called 'Bullish Bat' on the daily chart.

The stock rebounded piercingly from the PRZ of 363 - 365 and formed a 'Bullish Engulfing' pattern on the daily chart, which is a positive sign for the stock.

Considering the formation of above-mentioned patterns, we are anticipating a reversal in the counter. Thus, long can be taken for a target of 385-390 levels with a stop-loss of 357.

Motherson Sumi: BUY| Target Rs350| Stop Loss Rs298| Return 10%

The stock has corrected sharply in last few days and has reached to its strong support zone of 300-305. The stock has started rebounding from the mentioned support zone and has formed a couple of 'Doji' candles on the daily time frame.

This was followed by a positive closing on Friday, which indicates a possibility of a reversal in the short term trend. Also, the momentum oscillator has turned northwards on the daily chart and showing strength in the counter.

Looking at the current chart structure, we are expecting a bounce in the stock towards 350 levels in coming couple of weeks. Thus, any decline towards 310 should be used as a buying opportunity with a stop-loss of 298.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.