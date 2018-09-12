Nifty likely to face resistance around 11,400; 3 stocks which could give 8-13% return

The Nifty50 dragged down sharply due to the liquidation of long positions in the last two sessions. At the current juncture, derivative data has turned negative and is indicating the probability of further profit booking.

We have seen call writing and put unwinding in recent trading sessions as call writes were seen active in 11,500, 11,400 and 11,300 strikes which indicate limited upside moving forward.

We are also observing continuous short buildup by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) which indicates caution ahead. However, if Nifty falls below the 11,200 marks, then it may correct up to 11,000 level as well on the back of further selling pressure.

On any bounce, the index will face strong resistance at 11,400-11,450 levels. Overall data has turned negative and more weakness can be seen in the coming sessions.

On the technical front, the next support for the index is placed around 11,200-11,175 levels.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give up to 8-13% return in the next 1 month:

Natco Pharma: Buy| Target: Rs 905| Stop loss: Rs 765| Return: 10%

The stock has been trading in a broader range of Rs 740- Rs 840 for more than five months and this week it has given the consolidation breakout above its 200-day exponential moving average on a daily interval.

The hefty volumes with the rise in prices suggest for more upside in prices moving forward. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 820-Rs 830 for the upside target of Rs 905 level and a stop loss below Rs 765.

Biocon: Buy| Target: Rs 710| Stop Loss: Rs 580| Return 13%

After taking a support at its 200-day exponential moving average on the daily charts, the stock recovered sharply from its lower level and manages to surpass its short-term moving averages in the recent past.

Last week we have observed a breakout on the charts above Rs 630 level after three months of prolonged consolidation in prices.

Additionally, the stock has also formed a ‘W’ pattern on the daily charts along with rising price and higher volumes which suggest for more upside in the coming sessions.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 625-Rs 635 for the upside target of Rs 710 and a stop loss below Rs 580.

Oracle Financial Services Software: Buy| Target: Rs 4500| Stop loss: Rs 3950| Return: 8%

The stock has been consolidating in a broader range of Rs 3,700-Rs 4,200 for more than seven months along with multiple buying at lower levels. The stock has formed a triple bottom on weekly charts and risen sharply thereon.

We witnessed a fresh breakout this week on both short and long-term charts along with positive divergence on the momentum oscillators.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 4,150-Rs 4,200 for the upside target of Rs 4,500 level with a stop loss below Rs 3,950.

: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.