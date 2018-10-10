Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,400; ACC, Voltas among top sell ideas

Abhishek Mondal

Indian equity benchmarks ended Tuesday’s trading session in the red after reversing most of the day’s gain, as sentiment remained muted over weakness in rupee and rising crude prices which can have a detrimental effect on the macroeconomic health of the nation.

On Tuesday, the Nifty50 declined by 47 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 10,301, after inching higher towards 10400 (previous day’s high). The level of 10,397 will now act as immediate resistance.

On the other hand, Nifty50 is taking support around its rising supportive trend line formed by connecting its major swing lows of 6,825, 7,893 and 10,200 on the weekly chart.

Technically, markets are bearish but also oversold, therefore, some dead cat bounce cannot be ruled out.

But, overall we will enter into the positive zone only if the Nifty closes above 10,550 whereas if it breaches its immediate support of 10,200, it may further slide till 9,800-9,900 in the short-term.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 23.89, and is trading at oversold zone but with no divergence seen against the price and the MACD is continuously trading below the signal line indicates that supply pressure is likely to persist at higher levels.

The volatility index ended lower by 1.95 percent at 19.75, but is still trading above its heedful mark of 17 which suggests consolidated down move in the market.

On the options front, maximum Call open interest of 47.21 lakh contracts is seen at strike price 11,000, followed by 10,800 which now holds 31.78 lakh contracts and maximum Put open interest of 42.54 lakh contracts is seen at strike price 10,000 followed by 10,500 which now holds 33.86 lakh contracts.

As per the options data, the immediate support is seen around 10,000 whereas 10,500 will act as a strong hurdle in the October expiry.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 4-8 percent return in 1 month:

Voltas: Sell| Close: Rs 477.75 | Target: Rs 440 | Stop loss: Rs 498 | Return: 7.9 percent

On the daily scale, Voltas has given a breakdown below its strong support range of Rs 491-493. The momentum indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) has made a new low in the oversold zone but with no divergence points out for a negative breath in the stock.

The MACD is continuously trading below the signal line. Based on the above weak technical structure, we are expecting the stock to remain under pressure in the next few trading sessions.

Traders can sell the stock future at current levels and can also add short positions on some technical bounce around Rs 486-490 with a stop loss above Rs 498 and for a target of Rs 440.

ACC: Sel | Close: Rs 1,464.7 | Target: Rs 1,395 and Rs 1,350 | Stop loss: Rs 1,520 | Return: 4.76 percent

ACC is consistently trading below its short and mid-term moving averages as well as below its 50 percent retracement levels of July 23 to September 3 2018 up move with moderate volumes on daily scale, which indicates that the bias can remain bearish for the next few trading sessions.

The daily RSI is trading at 37.56, showing no strength and MACD is continuously trading below the signal line. Based on the above observations the stock is expected to move further down in the near term.

Traders can sell the stock future at the current level and can also add short positions on some technical bounce around Rs 1,469-1,475 with a stop loss above Rs 1,520 and a target of Rs 1395 and Rs 1350.

Bata India: Buy | Close: Rs 865.85 | Target: Rs 940 | Stop loss: Rs 828 | Return: 8.56 percent

After a decent correction from its 52-week highs, Bata has bounced back strongly from Rs 841 (200-EMA) and its 61.8 percent retracement levels of Rs 842 (March 19 to August 29 up move) on October 8, 2018 with higher volumes.

On the daily scale, RSI is trading in the neutral zone. Traders can buy the stock around current levels and add on dips around Rs 855-858 with a stop loss below Rs 828 for the target of Rs 940.

: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.