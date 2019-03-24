App
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to face hurdles at 11,550; supply still intact for Bank Nifty: Chandan Taparia

Traders are suggested to keep trailing stop losses for their position as after the decent up move, the Nifty is now finding some pause in momentum

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Chandan Taparia

Nifty opened positive on March 22 and extended its gains towards 11,572 but failed to hold the same and drifted towards 11,450. It negated its formation of higher lows after eight trading sessions that implies some pause in positive momentum at higher levels. It formed a bearish candle on the daily scale and Doji candle on a weekly scale that indicates an important hurdle near 11,550.

Now if Nifty sustains below 11,550 then some profit booking could be seen towards 11,400, and then 11,333 whereas on the upside, a hurdle is seen at 11,550.

Nifty has formed a small reversal candle on weekly scale after the strong momentum of last four weeks. India VIX moved up from lower levels and is now at 16.27.

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

Nifty options: Maximum Put OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike. Put writing is seen at 11,600 followed by 11,450 strike while meaningful Call writing is seen at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike. Option band signifies a trading range of 11,300-11,600.

Bank Nifty made a life-time high of 30,008 but witnessed some profit booking at higher levels and drifted sharply towards 29,500. It finally negated its higher lows formation after fourteen trading sessions and formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily scale. It indicates supply is visible at higher levels.

Now if it manages to hold below 29,888, it can witness a profit booking dips towards 29,250 then 29,000 whereas on the upside major hurdle is seen at 30,000.

Stock specific traders are suggested to keep trailing stop losses for their position as after the decent up move, the Nifty is now finding some pause in momentum. Stock wise positive could be set up in Asian PaintsJubilant FoodInfosysSRFHindalco IndustriesBata India, etc.

The author is Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Chandan Tapadia #Expert Columns #Market Edge

