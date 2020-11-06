Nifty likely to edge higher, traders can initiate Bull Call Spread: Navneet Daga

After US election uncertainty done with, now anticipation of more stimulus coming sparked the global equity rally. Indian markets were showcasing resilience even on correction days. After massive whip saw moves seen in past couple of weeks, finally we got a close above 12,100 on Nifty. Range breakout projection targets suggests 12,400 on upside possible given strength in heavy weights & come back of banking/financials stocks.

Base of the markets is likely to shift higher with positive bias with strong support zone built at 11,800 mark while upside resistance is seen 12,400 mark. Using Bull Call Spread to trade would be lucrative given news heavy month.

Bank Nifty saw massive turnaround of fortunes as it added another ~8 percent on weekly basis after strong gains made previous week. Large buildup carry forward was seen on Kotak Mahindra Bank after the earnings while significant short covering moves on Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank seen during the week.

Given the big impending resistance been crossed above 25,000 mark we expect short term support now emerges near 25,100 levels, while upside momentum to continue with positive bias. On open interest front strong addition seen on Bank Nifty with ~22 percent fresh positions added at higher end.

Global CBOE VIX collapsed from high of around ~40 mark to trade near ~27 mark while mirror reflection also visible as uncertainty trade over in near term for India VIX which cooled off from ~26 mark to 21 levels. We expect vols to trend lower given buoyancy in equities along with major event done with traders likely to use any spike in vols to short options going forward.

FII’s positioning very strong as massive cash based buying accompanied with huge bullish stance in derivatives stats with Index futures long to short positions switched from 0.9x to 1.83x in single day as FII’s unwinding index futures short ~15k contracts with addition of ~25k contracts on long futures also visible. Large cap to remain resilient given strong foreign flows.

On stock futures front, reversal of losses seen on select heavy weight stocks likes of Reliance as sharp short covering with price gains indicates near term bottom in place, while comeback trades seen on select IT and Auto names, traders likely to chase the momentum on banking stocks as still YTD basis banks remain large under performer. Metals to continue its rally with JSW Steel and Tata Steel seen fresh buildup of positions with price breakouts on charts.

Strategy for the next week:

Bull Call spread on Nifty (Expiry November 12)Buy 12,200 call and Sell 12,400 call with net outflow ~65 pointsTarget is 120/180 points on total spread

Stop loss is 20 on total spread

Rationale: Consolidation breakout seen on Nifty with massive long buildup, tech setup indicates projection of 12,400 possible for the given breakout. Falling IV’s with buoyant equity indicates momentum to carry forward in near term.

Payoff: Bull Call spread Nifty Strategy

