Nifty likely to correct to 11,300-11,350 before March F&O expiry

Q) What is fuelling a rally in NiftyBank and near-term target? Any stocks in that index which are still looking attractive after recent rally?

A) There has been a shift in lending from NBFCs to private sector banks as NBFCs are struggling from the ongoing liquidity crises. Meanwhile, private sector banks are rejoicing as they enjoy the incremental market share in lending which has aided to boost the rally in Bank Nifty.

From a near-term target, we expect BankNifty to retrace by about 38-50 percent of the recent rally, a target in the range of 28,400-28,779.

As private and public sector banks have already run up a lot, we don’t see any particular stock which has room left for an upwards movement.

Q) Mid and smallcap stocks which have been hitting 52-week highs on consistently? Are they still good worth looking at?

A) No, broadly mid and smallcap stocks have risen very quickly after experiencing a massive fall from January last year. The thrust was very powerful but now corrections will be equally fast because during corrections demand evaporates quickly which lead to a deeper correction.

At 50 percent retracement levels of the current rally, mid and smallcaps will offer a good buying opportunity. Placing bets when the indices have already run up won’t provide a margin of safety.

Q) How is Nifty looking on charts ahead of the March F&O expiry?

A) There is a weakness in Nifty as the momentum has cooled-off for the time being and we expect Nifty to correct to levels of 11,300-11,350 before the March F&O expiry next week.

As major indicators are currently in the overbought zone, a pullback is imminent from the current levels. Certain sectoral pockets have also started witnessing profit booking. On the whole, a correction is expected.

Q) How are airline stocks such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Jet Airways looking on charts?

A) Aviation stocks have been broadly experiencing a lot of mayhem recently as one of their players Jet Airways is in the doldrums due to insufficient funds.

As Jet is struggling to get an infusion from an external source and its existing shareholder Etihad might exit this company entirely, investing in Jet Airways should be avoided till further stability is visible on the cards.

Indigo, with the majority of market share in this space, has become far too costly as market participants shifted gears towards Indigo at Jet's cost. We maintain Avoid for Indigo and a Neutral stance for SpiceJet.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.