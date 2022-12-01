 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Nifty likely headed to 19,000 mark post-weekly expiry; bet on these 2 stocks for decent returns

Vishal Wagh
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

The Nifty is trading in uncharted territory, so theoretically, the upper side is unlimited.

Vishal Wagh, Head of Research at Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty 50 closed at 18,758.35 with a gain of about 140 points on November 30 and formed a bullish candlestick on a daily scale. In all time frames, the Nifty has been moving in a formation of higher highs and higher lows, suggesting a bullish trend.

The Ichimoku Cloud technical indicator suggests that prices are above the conversion and baseline, which points to a positive trend in the very short term.
The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index 14) is at about 73 on the daily chart, indicating a strong momentum in place, one that it is just moving into the overbought zone.

The India VIX volatility index was up 1.41 percent from 12.75 to 13.8075.

The maximum pain for the Nifty is at 18,700. It will play a major role in the weekly expiry.

On the options front, call writing was seen at an 18,800 strike followed by an 18,900 strike, while put writing was seen at an 18,600 strike and then an 18,500 strike. The important support level for the Nifty is at about 18,600.