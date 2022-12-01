Nifty likely headed to 19,000 mark post-weekly expiry; bet on these 2 stocks for decent returns

Vishal Wagh, Head of Research at Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty 50 closed at 18,758.35 with a gain of about 140 points on November 30 and formed a bullish candlestick on a daily scale. In all time frames, the Nifty has been moving in a formation of higher highs and higher lows, suggesting a bullish trend.

The Ichimoku Cloud technical indicator suggests that prices are above the conversion and baseline, which points to a positive trend in the very short term.

The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index 14) is at about 73 on the daily chart, indicating a strong momentum in place, one that it is just moving into the overbought zone.

The India VIX volatility index was up 1.41 percent from 12.75 to 13.8075.

The maximum pain for the Nifty is at 18,700. It will play a major role in the weekly expiry.

On the options front, call writing was seen at an 18,800 strike followed by an 18,900 strike, while put writing was seen at an 18,600 strike and then an 18,500 strike. The important support level for the Nifty is at about 18,600.

The Nifty is trading in uncharted territory, so theoretically, the upper side is unlimited. After the weekly expiry, one can see a move towards the psychological level of 19,000. Here are two buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: Shriram Transport Finance: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,350 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,305 | Target: Rs 1,450 | Return: 7 percent The price has risen continuously in a bullish channel, forming higher highs and higher lows, and successfully settling above the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), indicating bullish strength. The price has reversed from the lower band of the channel and the Ichimoku Cloud with Doji candlesticks indicate immediate support. At the same time, the Stochastic oscillator suggests a positive crossover, which confirms the continued bullish trend. On the weekly chart, the price has formed an Inverted Hammer candlestick pattern, indicating a bullish reversal.

Based on this technical structure, one can initiate a long position in Shriram Transport Finance at the CMP of Rs 1,350. A fall in the price to Rs 1,338 can also be used as a buying opportunity for an upside target of Rs 1,450. However, the bullish view will be negated if the price closes below the support level of Rs 1,305. Dalmia Bharat: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,821 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,753 | Target: Rs 1,950 | Return: 7 percent The primary trend of the stock is positive as it is trading above its 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs. The stock price has broken out from a Cup & Handle Pattern on the daily chart with higher volumes. The Bollinger Band has started to expand with high volumes, illustrating rising price volatility. Simultaneously, the price has moved above the Ichimoku Cloud with a positive crossover between the conversion line and the baseline, which shows the upside movement in the counter. The RSI on the weekly and daily timeframe is above the 60 mark, reflecting the strong momentum in the price. Based on this technical structure, one can initiate a long position in Dalmia Bharat at the CMP of Rs 1,820. A fall in the price to Rs 1,810 can also be used as a buying opportunity for an upside target of Rs 1,950. However, the bullish view will be negated if Dalmia Bharat closes below the support level of Rs 1,753. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

