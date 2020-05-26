'Nifty lacking fresh triggers, focus on outperforming sectors such as pharma'

Pritesh Mehta

Though Nifty closed lower by a percent last week, it did well to recover from the setback it took at the start of the week. Last Monday Nifty formed a bearish Marubozu candle pattern (i.e. open and high at equivalent prices with a close near the day’s low) and in the process, it fell below its two-digit Gann number of 91(00) (i.e. lower base of the earlier trading range).

The dynamic nature of equity markets resulted in a swift move towards low of 8,807. However, presence of multiple Gann numbers (i.e. three-digit Gann number of 886(0) coinciding with midpoint of current Gann channel) resulted in a pullback.

Recovery from Monday’s low saw index taking support around it 45-degree trendline on P&F charts and bouncing back led by a crossover in XO zone from negative territory. Despite the strong comeback, it faced supply pressure to sustain at the top. In the last three weeks, the benchmark index has digested a plethora of news flow. However, it continues to lack momentum on the upside. An index grappling with congestion invariably shows contrasting moves as we have observed in the last three weeks. In this week’s action, we have seen a classic shift in trade on the downside, as the action has been confined to 8,800-9,200.

Post Monday, Nifty displayed signs of resilience despite BankNifty’s underperformance. It fell by around 8 percent last week as every pullback rallies proved to be short-lived. The ratio of BankNIfty/Nifty fell below the low of Feb 2016, implying further underperformance from the leadership sector.

BankNifty, which holds maximum weightage in the benchmark index, has failed to surpass levels of 18k. Levels of 17,500 should be considered as a pivot point from here on as sustenance above the same is essential for a mild recovery.

Putting aside underperformance of Banks & financials, as per Thursday’s EOD data, Nifty500 has seen a pickup in breadth. With around 49 percent of Nifty500 components trading above their 50-day moving average. That’s the highest percentage since Feb end 2020 – it indicates broader participation in the market.

Focusing on sectors which are showing outperformance & underperformance is an ideal way to trade in this market. The ratio of Nifty Pharma index versus Nifty has picked up steam triggering a double top buy breakout post a pause in last few weeks, which contributed to a rally of 5 percent in Nifty Pharma index. We expect the ongoing outperformance of Pharma stocks to continue against the index.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Metal index is currently going through congestion phase (ratio of Nifty Metal/Nifty index). However, XO zone is rising in the last few weeks. Only a positive crossover of XO zone coupled with bullish patterns on ratio would result in outperformance of metal stocks against Nifty. The ratio of Nifty Metal/Nifty index has triggered a bear trap variation, awaiting a bullish follow-through action.

The author is Lead Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities at YES Securities.

