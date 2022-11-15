 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Nifty is headed to 15,200 in six months, then will rally sharply for five years: Anant Acharya

Asha Menon
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

The less likely scenario is that the index breaks through at 18,600. If that happens, Nifty will head to 27,000, the market veteran tells Moneycontrol in an interview. 

Once Nifty hits 15,200, Anant Acharya said that he will buy aggressively.

The market has been largely moving sideways for a few months now, with investors and traders wondering whether there will be a breakout or a breakdown. Is the recent rally indicating a breakout, or will it just be another surge before a deep fall?

Anant Acharya, a market veteran known for his expertise in trend-reversal patterns, speaks to Moneycontrol on the consolidation patterns and how they end. The founder of Applied Elliott Wave, Acharya tells us why he is bearish now but aggressively bullish in the long term.

Also read: The illusionary appeal of the bear-market rallies

Where do you see Nifty headed to?

I see it going down to 15,200 in six months. It may touch 18,600 or even 20,000 and then fall to 15,200 and fall even another 1,000 points because of the momentum. The less likely scenario is that it breaks through at 18,600, if that happens then we enter a five-year bull run and Nifty will head to 27,000. But that is a much less likely scenario. Severe bullishness is the second alternative.

What are the indicators for this trend?
When you look at the broader markets, with Nifty IT or Nifty 500, they don’t seem to be showing the same strength as Nifty 50.