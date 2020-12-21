Nifty headed towards 14K: Top 10 buy/sell ideas by experts for next 3-4 weeks

Dhani Services Ltd.

Indian market has been in an uptrend for the past seven consecutive weeks breaching crucial resistance levels and hitting fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex registered a record high of 47,026 while the Nifty50 recorded a high of 13,772 in the week gone by.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 861 points, or 1.87 percent, while the Nifty50 was up 1.83 percent for the week ended December 18 compared to a 1.6 percent gain seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index and a 1.2 percent rise in the BSE Smallcap index in the same period.

The risk-on sentiment prevailed across global equities as dollar weakness extended. The momentum is likely to stay intact which could eventually take the index towards 14,000. However, investors can look at booking some profits.

Emerging Markets, including India, are also getting support from the weakness in the Dollar index which will be a key factor in pushing the markets higher, say experts.

“The Dollar index has breached the key support threshold of 90 for the first time since April 2018 auguring well for emerging markets. We believe, continued weakness in dollar index will remain the key monitorable for extension of the ongoing rally as that would provide the impetus for the Nifty to resolve higher and head towards 14,200 in coming weeks,” Dharmesh Shah – Head – Technical, ICICI direct told Moneycontrol.

“Over past seven weeks, the index witnessed a sharp rally of 2,240 points which hauled daily and weekly stochastic oscillator in overbought territory at 92 and 97, respectively. Therefore, we believe subsequent rally from here on would be in zig-zag formation wherein intermittent episodes of profit booking at higher levels cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Shah further added that such a temporary breather should be capitalised as an incremental buying opportunity as the broader positive structure remains intact.

We have collated a list of top 10 trading ideas by experts for the next 3-4 weeks:

Expert: Gaurav Garg, Head Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

Axis Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 609.45| Trigger Price: Rs 611| Target: Rs 643| Stop Loss: Rs 592| Upside 5%

The stock has witnessed a reversal from its support level, and further strength might be possible if it sustains above 611. Axis bank might out-perform its private bank peers in the coming weeks.

The crossover of its short and medium-term averages on the daily charts with strong volumes are showing signs of further upside.

Hero MotoCorp: Buy| LTP: Rs 3,135| Trigger Rs 3,158| Target: Rs 3,265| Stop Loss: Rs 3,095| Upside 4%

The stock is witnessing a bounce back from its important support level, and if the stock sustains above 3,158 which is the immediate resistance level, then it might give a strong bullish breakout.

The stock is sustaining above its important moving averages which is a positive sign.

Cadila Healthcare: Buy| LTP: Rs 476| Trigger Price Rs 481| Target: Rs 515| Stop Loss: Rs 460| Upside 8%

The stock is forming a bullish flag pattern, and if it somehow sustains above 481 then it might lead to positive momentum. The stock has seen a significant addition of volumes in recent days especially in cement stocks.

The stock is showing strong momentum and in the coming week, it might stretch towards Rs 520 levels.

Expert: Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst – Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

Lupin | LTP: Rs 973.45 | Target price: Rs 1,020 | Stop loss: Rs 945 | Upside: 5%

After the recent corrective phase, the prices have formed a support base near their 200-day moving average.

In the last one month, the stock has formed a higher top higher bottom structure which indicates a resumption of the uptrend.

The momentum oscillators are in a positive zone indicating a positive structure. Nifty Pharma index too looks positive on the charts and thus, we believe this stock could rally higher in the near-term.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) | LTP: Rs 120.60 | Target price: Rs 133 | Stop loss: Rs 115 | Upside: 10%

This stock has recently seen an up-move supported by good volumes.

On the weekly charts, prices have given a breakout from a ‘Cup and Handle’ pattern which is a bullish pattern. The long-term chart structure, too, looks positive.

Expert: Manish Srivastava is the Senior Technical Analyst (Equity & Currency) at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.

Bajaj Auto: Buy| LTP: Rs 3,348| Target: Rs 3,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,220 | Return: 8 percent

After a recent upmove, the stock has retraced mildly from the higher levels keeping its higher top and higher bottom cycle intact.

The ongoing consolidation has taken the shape of a bullish flag pattern and the bullish candle formed on Friday's trading session suggests that a probable breakout could take place.

The fresh leg of buying might not be ruled out in coming trading sessions. The mild correction has been arrested at the short-term moving averages ribbon and RSI is bouncing back from a significant support level.

The rising average directional index (ADX) indicating the strength of an ongoing bullish trend. Traders can initiate buying at the current market price (CMP) and on any dip till Rs 3,310 with the short term perspective.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Buy| LTP: Rs 214| Target: Rs 245| Stop Loss: Rs 200 | Upside 14 percent

The prolonged downtrend of the stock seems to be coming to an end. The prices have started trading above a 50-week exponential moving average and the bullish crossover of short-term and medium-term moving averages ribbon in the weekly time frame suggesting that trend reversal buying is expected in the counter in the near term.

The RSI has started trading in a bullish zone for the first time since February 2018. In the daily time frame, the stock is trading above all major short term and medium term moving averages and the falling trend line resistance has been breached on an upside.

Traders can initiate buying positions at CMP and on any dip till Rs 208.

Birlasoft: Buy| LTP: Rs 207| Target: Rs 238| Stop Loss: Rs 196 | Upside 15 percent

The stock looks poised for a fresh breakout. After a recent rally, the counter went sideways for almost 2 months and formed a rounding pattern where the consolidation of prices near its 20-day moving average has laid the foundation for a fresh up move.

The short-term moving averages have developed a positive curve and momentum indicators have started trading in the bullish zone. Traders can initiate buying at CMP and add more once the stock starts trading above the Rs 211 level.

Expert: Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

Bank of India: Buy around: Rs 50| LTP: Rs 49.65| Target: Rs 65| Stop Loss: Rs 43| Upside 30%

This counter appears to be consolidating in a larger band of 49– 55 for the last few days and dips are getting bought into, hinting at some sort of accumulation at lower levels.

We believe once this counter manages a sustainable close above 50, it can witness a swift move towards its logical targets placed around 65.

Therefore, we advise positional traders to buy into this counter around 50 levels. The stop loss suggested for the trade is close below 43 marks.

Torrent Power Limited: Buy around: Rs 325| LTP: Rs 329| Target: Rs 355| Stop Loss Rs 306 | Upside 8%

The initial signal of trend reversal buying can be seen in the daily chart as it found support from its key moving averages of 20 DMA's on the daily chart.

The momentum indicators have started trading in a bullish zone. On the weekly time frame, it formed a bullish candlestick pattern showing strong support at bottom levels.

Positive crossover of medium-term moving averages also giving cues to take a long position in the stock. Traders can initiate buying at 325 for the short term gain of 355, and a stop loss of 306 marks.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.