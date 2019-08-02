Nifty FY20 earnings likely to see a 10% cut, could hit 9,400 if policy response delayed: UBS

The lower-than-expected June quarter earnings point to an economic slowdown and liquidity crisis in most sectors. The turbulence reflected in Nifty, which corrected more than 10 percent from its record high of 12,103 on June 3, 2019. The US-China trade war had added fuel to the fire.

The sentiment worsened in broader space, as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 26 percent and 41 percent from their highs of January 2018, against Nifty50 which was moderately higher since January 2018.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in July to the tune of Rs 13,315 crore, one of the biggest reasons that benchmark indices tumbled from their record highs of June.

"Equity investors see India as a growth story, and the recent slowdown is casting doubt on that story, according to our investor discussions. The sharp slowdown in auto sales, NBFC (non-banking financial company) stress and recent disappointment with the Budget have turned the narrative pessimistic amongst investors," UBS said.

The narrative -- corporate commentary and investor discussions-- and the fact that the slowdown was spreading to more segments suggested that a negative feedback loop was developing in the economy, the global brokerage further said. NBFC stress initially affected only a few segments but was now showing up in more areas, it added.

Hence, June quarter earnings, have, so far, been lower than analysts’ expectations, with continuing asset quality concerns and signs of slowdown in key sectors ahead.

UBS, which has been forecasting earnings disappointments for the last five years and continues to do so, said one sector that was symptomatic of the slowdown narrative was autos, where growth had fallen sharply in the commercial and passenger vehicles.

Rating agency CRISIL on August 1 cut its gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimate for India by 0.2 percentage points to 6.9 percent for FY20. Slowing global growth, weak monsoon in June and sluggish data for the first quarter were the reasons for the cut.

After June quarter earnings, which increased more downgrades than upgrades, UBS feels Nifty earnings for FY20 are likely to drop another 10 percent. "Top-down forecast for the headline Nifty is 16 percent/15 percent YoY growth for FY20/21 against the Street estimates at 26 percent/18 percent YoY."

UBS, which still expects a 'narrow' equity market ahead and remain underweight on small/mid-caps, autos, and non-banks, has a base case Nifty target for December 2019 at 11,000 level.

A delayed—and potentially underwhelming—policy response in coming months seen leading to even slower earnings growth than its forecast, could see the index fall to 9,400, the brokerage said.

In this scenario, the multiple may de-rate back to 16x one-year forward PE, almost in line with the last 10-year average, apart from a reform narrative also underwhelming markets, it said.

However, its upside for Nifty at 12,400 taking back to 19x one-year forward PE can happen only if factors such as credit cycle and an export pick-up show up in earnings growth and a strong reform narrative helps multiples to rerate further.

It believes the policy response should help growth recover, though only to the levels seen in the last four-five years. Exports and the property cycle are key to higher growth.

Its potential policy response includes RBI cutting rates by 75bp, RBI dividends to help recapitalise state-owned banks, frontloading government expenditure post deceleration in 1QFY20, sovereign bond issuance and an outright fiscal stimulus.