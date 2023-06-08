FMCG stocks under pressure on El Nino uncertainties flagged by RBI governor

Nifty FMCG was down 0.8 percent at 51,199 at 12.13 pm.

Nifty FMCG was under pressure on June 8 afternoon after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das flagged uncertainty about the impact of El Nino in the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

At 12.13 pm, the index was down 0.8 percent at 51,199.

"Uncertainties, however, remain on the spatial and temporal distribution of monsoon and on the interplay between El Nino and the Indian Ocean dipole," Das said as he share the growth and inflation outlook.

Das talked about uncertainty over the prices of sugar, rice and crude oil, which are the major commodities used in FMCG products, as he said that RBI won't no take its eyes off the inflation trajectory.

El Nino, or the little boy in Spanish, is marked by warmer ocean temperatures across the Pacific, which have a bearing on weather patterns around the world. It has often been linked to lower monsoon rains in India, hurting agricultural production that push up food prices as well as create further pressure on rural consumers.

For an FMCG company, around 30-40 percent of the revenue is derived from rural markets, as per analysts’ calculations. Rural demand has been weak for FMCG companies for some time now.

“Commentary on rural remains underwhelming, and pickup may take time, with El Niño also posing threat in the short term," Jefferies recently said in a review note on fourth quarter earnings.

Rural demand in Q4 was weak for Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur, Marico, Tata Consumer Products Limited and Colgate, Jefferies said. Rural demand across FMCG companies lagged on account of high inflation in the country.

"When wallet size is small, the impact of inflation is big,” Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and managing director, HUL, said after reporting its fourth quarter earnings. While HUL outpaced industry growth with a 4 percent increase in overall volumes, its rural volumes continued to remain under pressure, declining close to 3 percent in Q4.

HUL was down 1.17 percent at Rs 2,684 at NSE. Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products Limited were down 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent.

