Nifty flirts with 11K but over 270 stocks on the NSE hit a fresh 52-week low

The Nifty reclaimed Mount 11K in intraday trade on Friday despite weakness in the currency and muted global cues amid fears of a trade war. The market has regained strength despite weakness in the local currency which hit a fresh record low against the dollar at Rs 69.12 as foreign funds continued to stream out of emerging markets on expectations of higher US interest rates.

The weakness was largely seen in the broader market as 270 stocks on the NSE hit a fresh 52-week low. These include: 8K Miles Software Services, Aban Offshore, Amtek Auto, Apar Industries, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Den Networks, Cochin Shipyard, Galaxy Surfactants, and GIC Housing Finance.

In the BSE 500 index as many as 20 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low. These include: Cadila Healthcare, GIC Housing Finance, Greenply Industries, Hindustan Construction Company, IL&FS Transport Networks, Inox Wind, Kwality, PC Jeweller, Power Grid Corporation of India, PTC India, Tata Power and TVS Srichakra.

There is a wide divergence seen in the markets. On one hand, benchmark indices are hitting fresh record highs while on the other mid and smallcaps are still reeling under pressure.

Most experts see the mismatch getting aggravated if earnings fail to pick up. The stocks which stand to lose the most is the small and midcaps which have rallied without any meaningful recovery in earnings.

"There has been a huge divergence in the performance of index and individual stocks over the past 6 months as a few stocks are holding up the index whereas broader market has seen profit-taking," Anirudha Taparia, Executive Director, IIFL Investment Managers, said.

"The pain is more severe in overvalued midcaps and smallcaps which have seen the sharpest correction. Unfortunately, most investor portfolios over the past 1 year have become overweight on midcaps and smallcaps and even microcaps."

Only a handful of names on the NSE hit fresh 52-week highs. These include: 3M India, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bandhan Bank, Electrosteel Steels, Gangotri Textiles, HEG, Jubilant FoodWorks and Reliance Industries.

