Nifty energy outshines with RIL, ONGC up 1-2%; RCom rallies, Vindhya Telelinks zooms 20%

The Indian benchmark indices have bounced back and are trading on a bullish note this Wednesday afternoon, with the Sensex up 219 points at 37,885 while the Nifty is up 60 points at 11,449.

Bank Nifty is up close to a percent led by ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank and HDFC Bank.

Nifty energy has added over 1 percent led by Reliance Industries which added close to 2 percent followed by ONGC which also gained 2 percent. GAIL India is up half a percent.

From the FMCG space, Hindustan Unilever, United Spirits, United Breweries and Britannia Industries are up 1 percent each.

Adani Power added 4 percent in the afternoon trade followed by Reliance Communications and Voltas which helped the infra sector stay in the green.

From the BSE smallcap space, Vindhya Telelink zoomed 20 percent while Patel Engineering and Selan Exploration added 12 percent each. The other gainers include names like Universal Cables, HEG and Mangalam Drugs.

The top NSE gainers included Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, ONGC, Reliance Industries and Lupin.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Ashok Leyland, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Adani Enterprises.

The top BSE gainers are Hathway Cable which zoomed 10 percent followed by Tata Steel, Strides Shasun, Sun Pharma Advanced and INOX Wind.

Bajaj Finance, Bata India, Dabur India, Exide Industries, GSK Pharma, Indiabulls Ventures, IPCA Labs and VIP Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, Gammon Infra, Lanco Infratech and Jyoti Structures are some of the stocks which have hit fresh 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 942 stocks advancing, 761 declining and 363 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1369 stocks advanced, 1241 declined and 134 remained unchanged.

