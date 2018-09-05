Nifty ends below 11,500-mark. These 5 factors dragged the market

Bears are taking full control on Dalal Street as the Sensex has fallen more than 300 points and Nifty over 100 points intraday Wednesday, dented by weak global cues and sharp rupee depreciation.

The Sensex ended down 139.61 points at 38,018.31 and the Nifty fell 43.30 points to 11,477, though it showed smart recovery from day's low.

The frontline indices have corrected around 2.5 percent each after hitting record highs in the last week of August.

The Nifty50 fell from its all-time closing high of 11,738.50 on August 28 to around 11,410 levels intraday today but the correction in broader space is bigger than benchmark indices with BSE Midcap index sliding more than 800 points in three consecutive sessions.

The correction was long overdue because market had rallied more than 10 percent year-to-date before this correction began, experts said, adding more fall is likely if the rupee weakens further and crude oil prices cross USD 80-85 a barrel levels.

"Higher crude prices are one of the key reasons behind the rupee’s fall. Along with it, there are worries over fiscal deficit as well as a widening current account deficit (CAD). Increase in government spending due to this being an election year is also weighing on sentiment. There are fears among participants of the currency hitting 75 per dollar as well,” AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital told Moneycontrol.

Tushar Pradhan, CIO India, HSBC Global Asset Management said, "Macro and micro factors in combination are not running in one direction, that is why the market has been seeing consolidation for the time being. The only positive we find is growth in earnings season and buoyancy from companies which is likely to continue going forward."

Here are top five factors that are driving the market lower for more than a week:

Rupee Fall

The Indian rupee has been falling for six consecutive sessions for the first time in nearly five months and is now close to 72 a dollar despite some respite in Indonesian and Philippine currency markets, and fall in crude oil prices.

The currency touched a record low of 71.9650, down 40 paise compared to the previous close. It depreciated by more than 1.40/USD in three straight sessions and 1.80/USD in last six days.

It fell nearly 5 percent in last one month & almost 13 percent year-to-date. The key reasons behind this sharp fall are strong dollar demand, likely gradual Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and consistent growth in US economy.

Abhishek Goenka of IFA Global feels the rupee has just depreciated in line with weakness in the broader emerging market (EM) basket and despite the recent weakness, the rupee still continues to remain overvalued in REER (Real Effective Exchange Rate) terms.

"The unwinding of carry trades and the concerted exodus of hot money causes sharp moves. The ongoing trade tensions between the US and China have dented risk sentiment globally. The weakness in the Yuan has spilled over to other Asian and EM currencies. In addition, sanctions on Turkey and the economic crisis in Argentina have further exacerbated the move in the EM space. Elevated crude prices have also dampened the outlook on the current account front," he reasoned.

Thomas Lloyd's Nick Parsons believes the rupee is very close to being at or near a turning point. "Once we see a change in perceptions on US interest rates, then the pressure is going to be off."

Bond Yield and Rate Hike

As a result of currency fall, 10-year government bond yield expanded to 8.12 percent, the highest level since November 2014, against 8.06 percent on Tuesday.

The lower rupee also created fears of rising inflation and rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India.

Some economists are expecting RBI will hike repo rate in next policy meet in October, considering strong economic growth in June quarter 2018.

The apex bank already hiked repo rate, at which banks borrow money from RBI, by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent.

Correction in Global Markets

Asian markets traded sharply lower following turmoil in emerging markets and fall on Wall Street.

China's Shanghai Composite was down 1.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.6 percent while South Korea's Kospi fell 1 percent and Japan's Nikkei declined half a percent at the time of writing this article.

US markets on Tuesday corrected mildly amid increasing trade tensions with China and Canada. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed the session 0.2 percent lower.

European markets were also under pressure with Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC falling 0.4-0.9 percent at the time of writing this article.

Trade War Tensions

Overall renewed concerns over international trade conflicts hampered investors' sentiment.

The trade talks between the US and Canada will resume again on Wednesday after the failure to reach a deal in the previous week. US President Donald Trump last Friday informed Congress of his desire to sign a trade agreement with Mexico, and possibly Canada, in 90 days.

Canada and the US both are looking to find common ground to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Investors will also closely watch the trade between US and China as some economists expect China to use wait-and-watch approach for next couple of months before midterm elections in the US in November get over.

Technical Factors

Nifty breaches 11,485 in intraday trade and was hovering near its crucial support of around 11,400 levels which also happens to hold high Put open interest (OI).

Most technical experts were anticipating a fall towards 11400 if the index breaches 11500 levels. The overall data has turned slightly negative at the current scenario and more weakness can be expected as we move forward.

“A breach of the key moving average that was being held throughout the rally from July is indeed a bearish sign from a short-term perspective. On the hourly chart, the Nifty has formed an Impulse on the way down,” Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

“This makes a case for a larger decline in the sessions to come. The index now looks poised to tumble towards its 40-day exponential moving average & the daily lower Bollinger Band. Hence, on the downside, 11350-11300 shall be the key area to watch out for. On the other hand, 11600-11630 shall act as a key hurdle zone,” he said.