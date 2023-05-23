Nifty earnings to be driven by multiple sectors in FY24, not skewed by financials

Nifty Earnings

Unlike the skewed performance of Nifty companies in the past financial year, the current fiscal will see more even earnings growth across sectors, analysts say.

Last fiscal, Nifty’s performance was driven predominantly by banks, which recorded spectacular growth on the back of rising interest rates. Since banks constitute nearly a third of the Nifty weight, their performance has a huge impact on Nifty’s overall performance.

The Nifty did well riding, on the fairly high 38 percent growth in bank earnings. Excluding banks, the Nifty saw an earnings growth of mere 3.8 percent in FY23, according to calculations by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Skewed earnings

In fact, the rest of the Nifty pack saw stark difference in earnings growth across sectors. Among the heavyweights, the IT sector was a big drag, clocking 6.3 percent growth while pharma and healthcare services also delivered earnings growth of 3.6 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

But the biggest drag came from metals and mining companies, which clocked a 70 percent contraction in earnings as global commodity prices changed direction. Besides, construction and fertilizer companies also clocked a negative earnings performance.

Nifty Growth, Sector Wise

This fiscal though, growth will be more even across sectors although there are likely to be pockets of stellar performance. The outlook for oil and gas remains weak, and the sector is likely to contract 2.2 percent in earnings.

The standouts

On the other hand, automobile and auto component makers are likely to see the biggest surge in earnings, especially as they come out of a fairly long patch of underperformance. Most auto companies have not seen much growth from pre-Covid levels on a 4-year Compound Annual Growth Rate basis, according to Kotak.

Telecom companies are likely to see the second highest earnings growth, at 64 percent. Here, the driver is likely to be an increase in tariffs. Next is metals.

Analysts in general are still somewhat divided on how commodity prices will move from here, but Kotak believes this pack with see earnings growth 56 percent as opposed to the sharp plunge in earnings last fiscal. Jeffries too has a favorable view on the sector.

Metals saw a huge jump in earnings in FY22 which took its contribution to index earnings to 14 percent from 5 percent in the previous year. But a slump in global metal prices dragged down earnings once again FY23, with its contribution also plunging to 4 percent in FY23. FY24 is estimated to be a shade better, according to Kotak.

Deteriorating conditions for banks

Banks will see a marked deterioration in performance, with earnings growth likely to come down from 38 percent last fiscal to 7 percent. There is consensus among analysts on the earnings slowing for banks.

Nifty Earnings, Excluding Banks

Last year, banks saw earnings jump because of lower provision requirements, reasonable credit growth, and a boost in net interest margins stemming from a rising interest rate environment. This year, with rates like to be capped and perhaps headed downwards, margins may have little scope to go any higher as banks will have to finally reprice their deposits.

Besides, robust credit growth is all set to moderate. Nomura has projected credit growth at 10 percent in FY24 from 15 percent in FY23. It has cited diminishing levels of inflation, especially on the wholesale side, which tends to lower working capital needs and an expected moderation in GDP growth as the primary reasons for the lower bank credit growth.

Private capex growth is yet to make up for any deterioration in working capital requirements. This was also highlighted by Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Whole-Time Director KVS Manian, who said on an earnings call, “Overall, corporate credit growth in the banking system has not been very strong currently as the capacity creation is yet to pick up.”

But despite the slowdown in earnings, because of their sheer weight in the Nifty – bank stocks constitute nearly a third of the index, and a larger profit pool after last year’s sharp earnings recovery, banks will be the biggest contributor to Nifty earnings at 25 percent.

State Bank of India alone is likely to contribute about 7 percent to Nifty earnings, second only to Reliance Industries, which is expected to be the biggest at 11 percent.

Reliance is expected to have multiple levers in play, which includes a modest growth in its oil and chemicals business, but a stronger earnings growth in telecom driven by revision in tariffs and an uptick in the retail contribution. The oil pack, which also includes the state-owned oil companies, though are likely to see earnings contribution drop.

IT sector feels the heat

The other sector that will see single-digit growth in FY24 is the IT sector, which is likely to see earnings growth at 9 percent. Again, because of its large weightage in the index (12 percent), it is estimated to contribute 15 percent to Nifty earnings in the current fiscal. Prospects of the US recession will keep a lid on growth.

Contribution to Nifty Earnings

Here again, Kotak is modestly more bullish compared to other brokerages. Last fiscal, IT services earnings grew 6.3 percent and India's top IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra failed to meet market expectations.

The commentary from these companies is guarded and the project deferrals and cancellation, delayed ramp-ups, and decline in net additions for fiscal 2023 is also indicative of modest growth expectations. The slippage in growth is attributed to the ongoing banking crisis in US regional banks and European banks with an unfavourable macroeconomic climate.

Infosys has guided for a slow FY24 and Tech Mahindra’s margins are already down to single digits. Jeffries says cracks are beginning to appear, slightly ahead of the imminent US recession. “The entire IT pack is precariously placed.”

Consumer staples

Another large sector, consumer staples, which comprises 10 percent of the Nifty, is also likely to see some moderation in earnings growth from 17 percent last fiscal to 14 percent in the current fiscal.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies displayed a mixed performance in terms of sales growth and margin expansion. Several companies such as Nestle, Marico, Tata Consumer, Britannia, and Bajaj Consumer exceeded analysts' expectations by delivering robust results.

Others, including the biggest of them all, Hindustan Unilever, fell short of expectations. Dabur was another company that disappointed. Overall, the trend indicates that FMCG companies are experiencing a faster recovery in margins as the prices of raw materials have eased. However, the improvement in volumes is slower due to weak demand.

Although this year will see greater contribution from other sectors, earnings from banks, metals, oil and IT will be remain key drivers considering their high earnings base for FY23.