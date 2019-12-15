Nifty could see fresh leg of rally beyond its new life time high zones in the coming week

Chandan Taparia

The Nifty continued its positive streak for the third day in a row and moved by around 265 points from 11,832 to 12,098.

It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale and started to form higher highs - higher lows from the last two sessions. It also formed a strong bullish candle on a weekly scale with a highest-ever weekly close near to 12,100.

The index is just 72 points away from its lifetime high of 12,158 and a small follow up could lead the fresh leg of a rally to cherish the bullish momentum. Now it has to continue to hold above 12,035 to extend its momentum towards 12,250-12,300 while on the downside support exists at 12,000 then 11,950.

India VIX fell by 2.49 percent from 13.64 to 13.30 on week on week basis. On the monthly options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 12,200 strike.

We have seen major Put writing in 12,000 and 12,100 strike, while Call unwinding in 12,000 and 11,900 strikes. Options data suggests a wider trading range between 11,900 to 12,200 zones for the next coming weeks.

Bank Nifty continued its positive momentum for the third session and headed towards 32,100 zones. It is now again entering into lifetime high territory by forming a Bullish candle on the daily and weekly scale.

It has seen a strong recovery of 1,100 points in the last three sessions from 31,000 to 32,100 zones and regained the price consolidation of the last couple of sessions. It has formed a Bullish setup and a hold above 31,700 zones could take it towards 32,157 then 32,500 levels. On the downside, important support exists at 31,400 levels.

The index has again regained its momentum and data setup suggests that fresh leg of the rally could be seen beyond its new lifetime high zones. Price pattern suggests that recent low near to 11,800 could act as medium-term support to extend its momentum towards 12,250-12,300 and even higher levels. We see positive price setup in Hindalco, Axis Bank, HDFC, Tata Global, Mothersumi, SBIN and Maruti.

The writer is Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services