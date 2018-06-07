Nifty could see a new high in the current fiscal; 3 stocks to bet on

The recent correction in the market was much needed as liquidity was driving the rally rather than fundamentals. "There are many signs in economy like recent GDP, auto sales, which all indicate that economy is firing on all cylinders. Macros are weak; there is no doubt about it," Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder, Equity99 told Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

The market has been highly volatile due to global cues, and the movement in crude oil prices and rupee. Do you expect it to remain rangebound or it could cross previous highs by second half of 2018?

We are in a structural bull run. There is little correction in between but we believe market has potential to cross new highs. Recent correction was much needed as liquidity was driving the rally rather than fundamentals. There are many signs in economy like recent GDP, auto sales, which all indicates that economy is firing from all cylinders. Macros are weak; there is no doubt about it.

Higher crude oil prices will definitely dampen the fiscal deficit and inflation will rise. But despite all this hiccups we strongly believe Indian rural economy is a growth drive in this case. We are confident enough that we will see a new high on Nifty in FY19.

How do you read March quarter earnings season? Some experts say the worst may be over for earnings and recovery should start from current year. Do you think FY19 will see revival in earnings or is there a chance of downgrade in earnings?

Q4FY18 was overall a good quarter. We had seen a healthy growth in Auto, reasonable nos from IT, okay set of nos from Private Banks, PSU Banks continuously disappointing. Pharma seems bottoming out at least in terms of volume. There are selected pockets were we have seen healhy growth in pharma. We are confident that we will continue to see this earnings momentum in FY19 also.

Crude has been rangebound after hitting a 3-1/2-year high of $80.50 a barrel. Where do you see crude prices heading?

I think we have seen enough rally in crude. It will consolidate at this level for sometime till some clarity emerges for Armco’s IPO.

Do you see inflationary pressures due to higher crude oil prices and can retail inflation cross 6% in May or June? Do you expect a hawkish stance or a rate hike from the RBI in FY19?

Inflationary pressure will be there since we have seen huge rise in petrol and diesel prices. We might see a small rise in rates and then a pause. But commentary will be keenly watched as yields have also

spiked up in most of the countries.

Do you expect the rupee to hit 69 against the US dollar by 2018-end?

Yes. There is a high possibility to hit at that level. RBI will definitely intervene but looking at the gobal picture and macros are getting extremely worst for Indian economy we might see INR at 69.

What do you expect from Modi government ahead of General elections 2019 and what should be investors’ strategy ahead of General Elections 2019?

Investors should invest in quality and earnings led growth companies. Focus on defensive and reasonably valued stocks rather than high valuation counters. Now coming on election, it will be quite interesting to see this election how it pans out. Post Karnataka episode market has reduce Modi premium on dalal street but we are expecting a win for Modi led government.

Do you expect big movement in infrastructure stocks ahead of general elections 2019?

Infra stocks are in structural bull market. Every decline should be considered as an opportunity to accumulate.

Modi government has done a solid work on infrastructure and we believe it will continue to do so in coming years. We are positive on sectors.

Almost all PSU banks reported losses in Q4 on higher provisions following new norms by RBI. Do you think the worst is over for PSU banks and FY19 would be a year of stability in earnings or there is more to come?

No one knows what’s happening in PSU Banks. We are seeing record losses are getting posted in this quarter. I am not seeing any turnaround. We are positive on SBI among PSU Banking basket. I would advise to avoid such banks where you have known idea how and when banks will be turnaround.

Stocks

PFC

PFC has reported degrowth of 42% in PAT on YoY terms. Restructured loan book is down almost 1300bps QoQ of which public restructured assets constituted to be around 6.9% of overall loan book, which is down by 870bps QoQ. Of total loan assets 65% of advances were extended to state power utilities, 8% to central power utilities, 17% to private power utilities, and 9% to joint sector power utilities.

Loan book growth stood at 6.4% QoQ and 13.6% YoY as overall disbursements went almost 2.5x QoQ on the back of strong loan off take in distribution and renewables generation. The company will remain focused towards the renewable sector due to the commissioning period in these loans is lower and the average yields are ~50-100bps lower too. Admittedly, contribution to loan book is still small. Given that large part of stress pertains to state utilities, where recovery is just a matter of time we believe stock is available at a throw away price. It is trading at below band of it’s historic P/B value band. We are recommending a BUY.

SHEELA FOAM

Sheela Foam reported very good set of nos. Overall revenue increased 15% YoY on the back of increase in selling price. India revenue was up 15% YoY. Australia Revenue was up 12% YoY. Volume growth stood in the range of 2-3%. We are expecting strong profit growth in the future led by better volumes and margins which will be backed by strong sales volume recovery. The TDI prices are also expected to cool-off after the new plant in Saudi Arabia is operational. The earnings will get boost from pan India launch of mass market brand ‘Starlite’ and mid-market brand ‘Feather Foam’ andEBITDA margin recovery led by softening raw material prices.Key demand drivers for Sheela Foam’s products are rising population, urbanization, rising number of nuclear families, changing lifestyles and rising income levels. Looking at the revenue drivers and

company’s ability to generate FCF we are recommending a BUY.

FSL

FSL has posted revenue growth of 1.1% on a QoQ basis. EBITDA margins expanded by 170 bps QoQ aided by lower-than-expected employee expenses and lower other expenses. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.5 per share for the first time and indicated at maintaining a payout ratio of ~35-40% of PAT, going ahead.

Management expects revenue growth to be at the top end of industry growth rates in CC in FY19 despite downward bias in the customer management division, driven by healthy deal pipelines, signing ofcontracts, and traction in mortgage business in BFSI. With a healthy dividend payout and becoming net long term debt free company, we believe FSL could witness a massive upside going ahead. We arerecommending a BUY.