PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Nifty could cross 15,000 by December 2021, but advise investors to de-risk portfolios: JPMorgan

The global investment bank prefers largecap over smallcaps, quality over risk, and stocks with lower leverage. In India, it prefers private banks, IT, and staples incrementally.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2020 / 11:16 AM IST

Indian market, which has already rallied by over 11 percent so far in 2020, has some more steam, according to JPMorgan estimates. The global investment bank expects Nifty to cross 15,000 by December 2021.

In the latest report, it has advised investors to de-risk portfolios progressively. It prefers banks, IT and staples, but is underweight on discretionary segment.

In terms of specific stocks, the global investment bank is overweight on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and HUL - where earnings forecast growth rates are low and have more room for earnings surprises. From the bottom-up approach, key overweights include Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma.

Liquidity is one major factor that is responsible for the current rise in equities, JPMorgan said. “Indian equities are being dragged up by the global tide. On a 2-year forward basis, MSCI India is up 2.6 std. deviation higher than average P/E,” it said.

The uncertainty of the US elections seems over, and vaccine approvals are imminent. Central banks are executing ‘QE Squared’ (an estimated $300 billion+ a month through 2021), the report added.

Close

Related stories

Time to De-risk:

JPMorgan advises investors to de-risk portfolios because even though the economy has recovered rapidly, the consumer confidence and income remain poor.

It is difficult to time the market, and the liquidity-fuelled rally can continue for some more time. “Without upgrades/growth surprises, investors should de-risk portfolios progressively as market extends themselves,” added the JPMorgan note.

The global investment bank prefers largecap over smallcaps, quality over risk, and stocks with lower leverage. In India, it prefers private banks, IT, and staples incrementally.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #JPMorgan #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #portfolio strategy #Sensex
first published: Dec 14, 2020 08:58 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.