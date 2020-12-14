Nifty could cross 15,000 by December 2021, but advise investors to de-risk portfolios: JPMorgan

Indian market, which has already rallied by over 11 percent so far in 2020, has some more steam, according to JPMorgan estimates. The global investment bank expects Nifty to cross 15,000 by December 2021.

In the latest report, it has advised investors to de-risk portfolios progressively. It prefers banks, IT and staples, but is underweight on discretionary segment.

In terms of specific stocks, the global investment bank is overweight on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and HUL - where earnings forecast growth rates are low and have more room for earnings surprises. From the bottom-up approach, key overweights include Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma.

Liquidity is one major factor that is responsible for the current rise in equities, JPMorgan said. “Indian equities are being dragged up by the global tide. On a 2-year forward basis, MSCI India is up 2.6 std. deviation higher than average P/E,” it said.

The uncertainty of the US elections seems over, and vaccine approvals are imminent. Central banks are executing ‘QE Squared’ (an estimated $300 billion+ a month through 2021), the report added.

Time to De-risk:

JPMorgan advises investors to de-risk portfolios because even though the economy has recovered rapidly, the consumer confidence and income remain poor.

It is difficult to time the market, and the liquidity-fuelled rally can continue for some more time. “Without upgrades/growth surprises, investors should de-risk portfolios progressively as market extends themselves,” added the JPMorgan note.

The global investment bank prefers largecap over smallcaps, quality over risk, and stocks with lower leverage. In India, it prefers private banks, IT, and staples incrementally.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.