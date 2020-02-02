Nifty corrects 586 pts in a week, but traders should refrain from bottom fishing

The Nifty index opened negative but failed to hold on to its opening recovery and fell sharply towards 11,633 levels on Budget day.

It failed to hold psychological 12,000 mark and corrected by 300 points which is the biggest fall since October 5, 2018. It has been making lower top - lower bottom and formed a big bearish candle by settling around its 200 DEMA.

Furthermore, the index corrected by 4.79 percent (or 586 points) on a weekly basis which is among the three biggest weekly falls in the last 8 years.

As of now, there is no sign of reversal on charts and thus the ongoing correction may continue towards 11,500 and then 11,333 levels. However, resistances are shifting lower and any bounce towards 11,750-11,830 could be sold again. Traders should refrain bottom fishing at current levels and wait for data to signal for a trend reversal as short as well as the medium-term trends have turned negative.

India VIX moved up by 8.19 percent from 15.56 to 16.84 levels on a weekly basis. VIX continued its surge for the fifth consecutive week and higher volatility suggests bears grip in the market.

Options data is scattered at various strikes being the beginning of the new series. Maximum Put open interest is at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike while Maximum Call open interest is at 12,200 followed by 12,500 strike. Call writing is at 12,200 then 12,000 strike while Put unwinding is at most of the immediate strikes. Options data indicates a lower trading range between 11,300 to 11,900 levels.

Bank Nifty posted the biggest intraday loss since April 2016 and formed a big bearish candle. It kept on making lower lows as the day progressed and closed below its crucial support of 200 DEMA. Bank Nifty continued its bearish momentum for the third consecutive week and formed a bearish candle on a weekly chart. Overall the sentiment has dampened and chart structure turned negative due to sharp sell-off in the banking space. Now, immediate resistance for Bank Nifty is placed at 30,200 and 30,600 levels; while index can continue its pessimism towards its next support of 29,400 and then 29,000 levels.

Stock specific negative setup is seen in most of the stocks as advance-decline ratio has fallen sharply and many stocks tumbled led by sharp selling pressure. Positive set up is seen in Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Divis Labs, Bharti Airtel and TCS while negative setup is seen in CESC, JSPL, Eicher Motors, Canara Bank, Ashok Leyland.

(The author is Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.)