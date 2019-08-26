'Nifty continues to see uptrend in the medium term; so buy on dips'

Rajesh Palviya

The Nifty started the week on a positive note, but witnessed selling at higher levels to end the week on a weak note. The index closed at 10,829, with a loss of 218 points on a weekly basis. On the weekly chart, the index has formed a bearish candle, forming a lower high-low compared to the previous week, indicating a negative bias.

The index has marked a weekly low (10,637) around its past one year multiple support zone of 10,600-10,580 levels, which remains an important levels to watch for. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 10,910 levels, it would witness buying, and lead the index towards the 11,030-11,150 levels. However, if the index breaks below the 10,630 level, it would witness selling, which would take it towards 10,580-10,530.

The Nifty is trading below 20, 50, 100 and 200-day important SMAs (short-term moving averages), indicating a negative bias in the short term. The index continues to remain in an uptrend in the medium term, so buying on dips continues to be our preferred strategy. For the week, we expect Nifty to trade in the range of 11,100-10,650 with a mixed bias.

The weekly Nifty put-call ratio stands at 0.89, while the maximum pain strike is 11,000. Highest open interest on Call side stands at 11,100 CE 46.17 lakh shares, followed by 11,100 of 27.89 lakh shares and 11,200 of 27.39 lakh shares. Addition on Call side was observed in 10,950 CE of 2.22 lakh shares and 10,800 CE of 2.28 lakh shares, while unwinding was observed in 11,650 CE of 2.29 lakh shares.

Highest open interest on Put side stands at 10,700 PE of 28.25 lakh shares followed by 10,500 PE of 26.18 lakh shares and 10,600 PE of 25.10 lakh shares. Addition on Put side was observed in 10,600 PE of 5.62 lakh shares, and 10,700 PE of 4.94 lakh shares. Unwinding was observed in 11,000 PE of 3.38 lakh shares and 10,900 PE of 2.22 lakh shares.

The weekly strength indicator RSI is moving downwards and is quoting below its reference line, indicating negative bias. However, momentum oscillator Stochastic is in positive mode, indicating a possible consolidation or an up-move in the near term.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty started the week on a positive note, but witnessed selling at higher levels to end the week on a negative note. Bank Nifty closed at 26,959 with a loss of 1,258 points on a weekly basis.

On the weekly chart, the index has formed a bearish candle, creating a lower high-low compare to the previous week, indicating a negative bias. The index is moving in a Lower Top and Lower Bottom formation on the daily chart, indicating a negative bias. The chart pattern suggests that if Bank Nifty crosses and sustains above 27,210 level, it would witness buying, which would lead the index towards 27,600-28,100 levels.

However if index breaks below 26,550 level, it would witness selling — which would take the index towards 26,400-26,200. Bank Nifty is trading below 20, 50 and 100-day important SMAs (short term moving averages), indicating negative bias in the short to medium term. Bank Nifty continues to remain in a downtrend in the short to medium term, so selling on rallies continues to be our preferred strategy. For the week, we expect Bank Nifty to trade in the range of 28,200-26,550, with mixed bias.

The weekly strength indicator RSI is moving downwards and is quoting below its reference line indicating negative bias. However momentum oscillator Stochastic has turned positive from the oversold zone indicating a possible consolidation or up-move in the near term.

Here is the list of stocks that could give 4-7 percent return in the near term:

Maruti Suzuki | Buying Range: Rs 6,250-6,150 | Stoploss: Rs 6,035 | Target: Rs 6,450-6,530 | Return: 4-5 percent

On the daily chart, the stock price has formed 'Inverse Head & Shoulder' pattern and decisively broken out from its neckline levels of Rs 6,170-6,175, and is sustaining above the same. This breakout is accompanied by increased volumes, which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The daily as well as weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both have turned positive, which supports upside momentum to continue in the near term. The stock price is sustaining well above its 20 and 50-day SMAs, which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

NIIT Technologies | Buying Range: Rs 1,375-1,345 | Stoploss: Rs 1,315 | Target: Rs 1,420-1,450 | Return: 4-7 percent

On the weekly chart, the stock price has decisively broken out from its 'multiple resistance zone' levels of 1,355-1,360 levels on a closing basis, and is sustaining above the same. This breakout is accompanied by increased volumes, which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The daily as well as weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive territory, which support upside momentum to continue in the near term. The stock price is sustaining well above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs, which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

InterGlobe Aviation | Buying Range: Rs 1,650-1,620 | Stoploss: Rs 1,580 | Target: Rs 1,700-1,750 | Return: 4-7 percent.

On the daily chart stock price has formed an 'Inverse Head & Shoulder' pattern and decisively broken out from its neckline levels of 1610-1620 and is sustaining above the same. This breakout is accompanied by increase in volumes, which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both have turned positive, which support the upside momentum to continue in the near term. The stock price is sustaining well above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs, which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

Zydus Wellness | Buying range: Rs 1,590-1,560 | Stoploss: Rs 1,480 | Target: Rs 1,640-1,665 | Return: 4-6 percent

On the daily chart, the stock price has decisively broken out from its 'consolidation range' of Rs 1,550-1,480 levels on a closing basis and is sustaining above the same. This breakout is accompanied by increase in volumes, which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The daily as well as weekly strength indicator RSI and the momentum indicator Stochastic both are in positive territories, which support upside momentum to continue in the near term. The stock price is sustaining well above its 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs, which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

(The author is DGM - Research (Head Technical & Derivatives Research) at Axis Securities Limited.)