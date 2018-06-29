Nifty closes Day 1 of July series above 10,700, Sensex zooms 386 points on global cues

Market Update: The market reversed Thursday's losses and ended the first day of July series on a strong note, backed by positive global cues. All sectoral indices ended in the green with FMCG and Metal leading the charge with 2-3 percent gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 385.84 points or 1.10 percent to 35,423.48 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 125.20 points or 1.18 percent at 10,714.30, driven by Reliance Industries, L&T, HDFC, ITC, Titan Company, Infosys and ICICI Bank.

The Nifty Midcap index also participated in the rally, rising nearly 2 percent on strong market breadth.

IDBI Bank was the top midcap gainer, up 10 percent after sources told CNBC-TV18 that insurance regulator IRDAI is likely to clear the deal between the bank and Life Insurance Corporation of India.