'Nifty closer to major hurdle of 12,000, hedge with Bear Put spread'

Shubham Agarwal

Record high for indices and easing of global tensions could very well describe the week gone by.

The post-Diwali truncated expiry week proved especially auspicious for the indices, with the Nifty posting returns in excess of 2 percent and the Bank Nifty in excess of 3 percent.

These can be attributed, again, to a lot of pessimism going out instead of fresh interest entering into the market, as the October expiry left a dent in both the indices futures’ Open Interest (OI).

Rollovers were good, especially for the Nifty with the reading being in excess of 10 percent over 3M average. The Nifty and the Bank Nifty rollovers were encouraging but a lower base leaves us with a dent in the Nifty OI by 4 percent and the Bank Nifty OI by 12 percent.

On the other hand, aggregate rollovers were a tad lower, so were the rollovers of the majority of sectors, pushing the total participation of the market down. Similar was the case with stock futures, too, as 67 of the participating 149 scrips witnessed drop in OI expiry over expiry alongside a rise in price, which could be labelled as short covering.

Digging a bit deeper, media, banking, oil and power topped the list of sectors losing the OI Expiry over Expiry. Limited trace of longs in FMCG by select few such as HUL, Bata, Berger Paint carrying longs forward.

Sectors such as oil and media had across sector short-covering, while auto still had longs in TVS and Maruti. Interestingly, the participants did not commit to bargain-hunting bets. The fact that telecom lost OI along with stocks such as NCC and Equitas losing open interest is a testimony to that.

Sentimentally, a rise in price did get a reaction from option participants, as the Put OI tally went higher than the Call OI, pushing the OIPCR up for the week by about 20bps. However, the ballooning OIPCR has ended up at the upper end of the recent readings.

This poses concern, as empirically it has been seen that the upper-end OIPCR is often followed by a pullback, if not a reversal in the index. On the risk front, India VIX, too, softened by half a point amid a rise in the Nifty ending up at sub-16 levels.

Despite the index making higher grounds, India VIX has not changed its course a lot. As empirically seen, India VIX settles into lower mean-reverting range when the Nifty breaks above short-term fresh highs.

On the options front, too, for both the Nifty and the Bank Nifty, major hurdles are in proximal distance at 12,000 and 29,500, respectively, for the upcoming monthly series.

On the other hand, the heaviest Puts are relatively farther. Right Push in the right direction but led by Unwinding is getting difficult to trust and commit into especially closer to the major hurdle of 12,000, hence index hedge via Bear Put spread in the Nifty is advised.

A Bear Put spread is a moderately bearish strategy. The strategy is built by buying a Put close to the current market price of the underlying and selling the same expiry Put but of a strike lower than the Put bought. The sold Put strike would limit the profit but fund the put buying. Profits are limited to the difference between strikes minus the net premium paid.

(The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp.)