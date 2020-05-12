Nifty breaks below 9,100, Sensex falls 600 pts; 5 factors weighing on market

The market corrected for the second day in a row on May 12 with Nifty breaking 9,100 levels dented by selling across sectors, barring IT.

Nifty Bank and Financial Service are hit the most, down nearly 3 percent each, while Auto, Metal, Pharma and Realty indices were down 1-2 percent.

The Nifty50 plunged 173.40 points, or 1.88 percent, to 9,065.80 and Sensex was down 639.40 points, or 2.03 percent, at 30,921.82, at the time of publishing this copy.

Here are 5 factors that pulled the market down:

Possible Extention of Lockdown

Investors/traders turned more worried after reports of likely extension of nationwide lockdown till the end of May month on demand from some states in May 11's meeting including Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab etc to control the novel coronavirus spread, but there could be further relaxations in orange and green zones or where there have been no new cases in last two weeks.

After two lockdown periods ended May 3, the government allowed migrants to move back to their own hometowns and lot of people already reached to their states. As a result, some states like Bihar said the new infected cases increased and the beginning of railway travel was the mistake, hence they want the lockdown to be extended till the end of May to make proper arrangements and control the virus. The third lockdown period will end on May 17.

Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra etc favoured lockdown extension given the rising coronavirus cases, while some other states said non-containment zones should be opened with due care etc.

Second Wave of New Infections

India has seen the fast-rising COVID-19 cases in May and on May 11, we reported more than 4,000 confirmed cases in a single day, crossing total 70,000 mark with around 2,300 deaths. However, the recovery rate also looked strong with over 22,000 cases.

But some medical experts/scientists feel there is a risk of second wave of new infections, even though the recovery rate is strong, especially after China's Wuhan city, Germany, South Korea etc reported fresh cases of COVID-19 which is a serious concern. It was after they opened economies to some extent.

It is a new lesson to other countries which want to open their economies amid hope that they seemed to have controlled the virus infections.

Automakers Warn of Sales Slump

Automakers feel the sales in current year could fall sharply compared to previous year and as a result will have drastic impact on economy.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an industry trade body, told government officials last week that if India's economy contracts by 2 percent in the year starting April 1, sales of cars, trucks and motorbikes could decline by as much as 45 percent from a year before.

Reuters said global consultancy McKinsey & Co estimated in April that if India's lockdown was extended until mid-May, the economy could shrink by 2-3 percent in the current fiscal year, while rating agency Moody's said on Friday the country could see 0 percent growth.

Trump and China

The market seems also worried about fresh trade war between world's largest economies US and China especially after some Chinese officials want fresh talks over Phase 1 trade deal signed in January.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he opposed renegotiating the US-China 'Phase 1' trade deal after a Chinese state-run newspaper reported some government advisers in Beijing were urging fresh talks and possibly invalidating the agreement. Reuters reported.

Trump, who himself has considered abandoning the pact signed in January, told a White House press briefing he wanted to see if Beijing lived up to the deal to massively increase purchases of US goods.

"No, not at all. Not even a little bit,” Trump said when asked if he would entertain the idea of reworking Phase 1. "I am not interested. We signed a deal. I had heard that too, they'd like to reopen the trade talk, to make it a better deal for them.”

Technical View

The Nifty50 has broken important support of 9,200-9,100 levels after tried holding in last few sessions, indicating the bearish trend going ahead. So far today the index formed bearish candle on daily charts.

Experts feel the index can fall up to 8,800 and if that also breaks in coming days, then there could be sharp selling pressure.

"Looking at overall chart structure, we maintain our negative to rangebound stance and till it holds below 9,400-9,450 levels, we expect it to fall towards 9,000 then 8,800 zone in coming days. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at 9,400 and then 9,550-9,600 zone," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.