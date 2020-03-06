Nifty breaks below 11K, Sensex plunges over 1,000 pts; 5 factors at play

Market continued to fall on March 6 with Nifty breaching crucial support of 11,000. The benchmark indices have been in a down trend this whole week.

The BSE Sensex was down 1,213.97 points, or 3.16 percent, at 37,256.64, while the Nifty50 plunged 365.80 points, or 3.25 percent, to 10,903.20.

The fall in broader market was more than benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices corrected 3.5 percent and 3.8 percent respectively.

The market breadth was largely in favour of bears as about 8 shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

"India has been in a bear market for some time now. Broader market is hurting since 2018," Market veteran Shankar Sharma told CNBC-TV18.

Five Factors that weighed on the market:

Yes Bank tanks

Shares of Yes Bank crashed 83 percent intraday after the Reserve Bank of India took over the control of the board. It also said the cash withdrawal limit is capped at Rs 50,000 for depositors, barring emergency cases.

The Central Bank imposed a moratorium of one month and expects to announce credible restructuring plan in the next few days.

"The Reserve Bank assures the depositors of the bank that their interests will be fully protected and there is no need to panic," the RBI said in its statement released late Thursday.

Yesterday reports indicated that SBI and LIC might take the control of board soon by acquiring 24.5 percent stake each in the bank.

Further, the brokerages remained bearish on the stock with JP Morgan slashed its target on the stock to Re 1 (from Rs 55 earlier) and retained underweight call after the stake sale buzz, saying the bank required high amount of recapitalisation to retain the business.

Rating agency Moody's said the Reserve Bank on India's moratorium and withdrawal cap on Yes Bank was credit negative, and the lack of coordinated action action highlights continued uncertainty around bank resolutions.

Also the National Stock Exchange acted quickly after such breaking news, saying all futures & options contracts of Yes Bank will not be traded after May, which added pressure on the stock.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Company, also in its note to investors, has said it has marked down the value of Yes Bank to zero and restricted the subscription limit to Rs 2 lakh per investor in the schemes that have exposure to the private lenders' bond.

Nippon AMC took the decision due to the lack of information and understanding on how regulations and decisions of the RBI and the government will pan out for Yes Bank.

The bank has been finding it hard to raise Rs 14,000 crore in fresh capital for several months now.

All Sectoral Indices Under Pressure including Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty crashed 4.55 percent after the surprised and quick action on Yes Bank taken by the Reserve Bank of India to resolve the issue.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India fell more than 6 percent at the time of publishing this copy. RBL Bank was the second biggest loser in the Bank Nifty, falling more than 17 percent.

Among others, Nifty Auto, FMCG, IT, Metal, Pharma, and Realty indices were down 2-5 percent.

Coronavirus Threat Looms Large

The coronavirus cases outside of China has been increasing very fast, entering into US, Europe, Middle East etc, which made investors more worried about global growth going ahead.

Lot of companies including Facebook asking their employees to stay at home and work. Globally infected cases crossed 95,000 with the death toll increased over 3,200.

South Korea (over 6,000 cases), Italy (over 3,800) and Iran (over 3,500 cases) reported highest infected cases outside of China, while it has been increasing in United States and other parts of Europe as well.

Most worried part is if the virus spread to countries where medical facilities are not that strong as it is in developed regions then there could be more global growth slowdown in coming months, experts feel.

In fact, many companies started cutting earnings/revenue forecast for current financial year and current quarter, including WEX, Starbucks, Visa etc.

Several hotels and companies started working as usual but people still preferred to stay away, while several countries stopped travelling to infected countries like South Korea, Japan, China, Italy, Iran etc.

Aviation industry organisation International Air Transport Association (IATA) has increased its estimates of the industry's losses due to the coronavirus outbreak, now putting the possible damage at up to $113 billion.

Global Markets Worried on Coronavirus

Globally all markets fell sharply with Japan's Nikkei falling more than 3 percent, followed by Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's ASX 200 and South Korea's Kospi which dropped 2.3-2.8 percent at the time of publishing this copy. It was after Dow Jones on Thursday fell more than 950 points.

However, the loss in China's Shanghai Composite was limited to 0.9 percent against other Asian counterparts could be due to fall in new infected cases and death.

The fall in markets was despite the capital infusion and rate cuts by global central banks or finance ministries to support the economy from coronavirus.

The global rating agency said a fast spreading coronavirus outbreak could knock $211 billion off the combined economies of the Asia-Pacific, with Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia among the most exposed.

S&P cut its 2020 growth forecast for China to 4.8 percent from previous estimate of 5.7 percent. It forecast Australian growth to slow sharply to 1.2 percent from an already below-trend 2.2 percent in 2019. Japan would take 0.5 percentage point hit and Korea a 1 percentage point knock.

Technical View

Finally the Nifty50 has broken its four-day consolidation range of 11,030-11,433 in southward direction on Friday and formed small bodied bearish candle on daily charts so far.

The weakness after four-day rangebound trade indicated that the index may remain in control of bears, though 10,800 could be crucial support considering the past downfalls, experts feel.

"Going ahead, despite elevated global volatility, we expect supportive efforts to emerge in the range of 10,900-10,600. Empirically, over the past decade, secondary corrections to the tune of 15 percent within the framework of a structural bull market is considered as a normal bull market correction, offering a favourable risk reward," said ICICI Direct.