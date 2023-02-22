 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty breaks 200-day moving average but still maintains the Budget day low

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

The volatility also spiked sharply and moved close to 16 level intraday, making the bulls uncomfortable at Dalal Street. If it moves above 16-level will definitely spark higher selling in the index," Viraj Vyas said.

The Nifty50 had a gap-down opening and remained under pressure, forming a long, bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts on February 22. Traders seem to be cautious ahead of the FOMC minutes due tonight as well as the RBI monetary policy meeting minutes, also due later today. Fresh nuclear warnings issued by Russia to West also dampened the mood at Dalal Street.

The Nifty has been making lower highs lower lows for the fourth consecutive session, and decisively broken the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average - 17,592) as well as upward sloping support trendline adjoining the lows of June 2022 and February 1, indicating negative strength in the market.

The next support for the benchmark index lies at the Budget day low as well as 200 SMA (simple moving average) of 17,350. If this level is broken, then there could be a possibility of sharp selling pressure in the market, experts anticipate.

The Nifty50 was trading at 17,539, down 287 points at the time of writing this article.