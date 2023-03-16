 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty bounces back from the verge of correction

Bloomberg
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

Stocks in India rebounded from the brink of a technical correction though trading remained choppy as investors assessed the impact to local markets from the crisis at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index extended its losses from an all-time high on Dec. 1 to 10%.

Concerns about rising US interest rates and a jolt to investor sentiment from the selloff in Adani Group’s stocks has weighed on Indian equities since early December. Still, a large domestic market and a banking system relatively insulated from global shocks is giving some investors confidence to buy into the weakness as corporate earnings are expected to keep growing.

“We will definitely be buying into this correction,” said Anshul Saigal, head of Kotak Asset Management’s portfolio management service. The ongoing bout of correction should not worry investors as it is driven by global reasons, he added.