Nifty bottomed out for the short term; 3 stocks which could give 10-13% return

Vinay Rajani

The Nifty surged more than 2 percent with strong market breadth, to close above 10,250 on October 29. The Nifty ended with a green candle after seven consecutive red candles.

The recent bottom of 10,004 seems to have become a short-term bottom for the Nifty as oscillators have been showing strength while markets were dragging down during the last week.

The Nifty bounced back sharply after taking support at its 100-week moving average, placed at 10,000. There has been a development of positive divergence on the daily RSI Indicator, where Nifty has formed a new bottom and RSI has made a higher bottom.

This setup indicates though Nifty fell in the previous week, selling momentum went down comparatively. This could result into bullish trend reversal for the Nifty for the short term.

Monday’s bounce in Nifty has confirmed the bullish trend reversal. MACD of 9 and 24 days has been trading above its average signal line of 9 days. This clearly indicates that bears have been gradually losing their dominance over bulls in the last week.

In the derivative segment, stock future open interest was at a 14-month low at the start of the November series, which indicates the lower leveraged positions. This augers well for the potential bullish trend reversal.

Our study dating back to the times when derivatives were initiated in India shows if the Nifty's loss in two consecutive series is more than 10 percent, then the third series has closed higher in 11 out of 12 times in the history.

The Nifty fell 14 percent in the September and October series put together.

To conclude, markets seem to have bottomed out for the short term. The upside targets for the Nifty are seen at 10,380 and 10,600. It would be advisable to cut shorts and initiate fresh longs in Nifty with a stop-loss of 10,004.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 10-13 percent return in the next one month:

PFC: Buy| LTP: Rs 91.7 | Target: Rs 104 | Stop loss: Rs 84 | Return 13 percent

The stock price has surpassed the crucial resistance of 200-DMA, placed at 89. The volumes have been significantly higher along with the price rise.

The stock has also surpassed the multiple top resistances placed at 90 on the weekly chart. Power and power finance sector have witnessed a momentum buying in the last couple of sessions. Oscillators have also turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP with a target of Rs 104 and keeping a stop loss at Rs 84 on a closing basis.

Wipro: Buy| LTP: Rs 329.5 | Target: Rs 370 | Stop loss: Rs 310 | Return 12 percent

The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping channel on the daily charts. The stock remained resilient in the falling markets.

The stock has been hovering around its 52-week high. Any level above Rs 339 would result in a fresh breakout for the medium to long-term.

However, the way price is behaving, the kind of setup oscillators are holding, there are good chances that Stock would appreciate further from the current levels.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 370, keeping a stop loss at Rs 310 on a closing basis.

Federal Bank: Buy | LTP: Rs 81.2 | Target: Rs 89 | Stop loss: Rs 76 | Return 10 percent

The stock price has been forming a bullish flag pattern, which indicates the continuation of the bullish trend. After showing smart recovery from the lower levels, the stock had been moving sideways.

The stock has been holding above its 5, 10 and 20-DMA, indicating short-term uptrend. Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 89, keeping a stop loss at Rs 76 on a closing basis.

The author is Technical Analyst, HDFC securities.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.