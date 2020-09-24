Nifty below short-term moving average; more than 200 stocks trade below 50-DMA

Bears remained in control of D-Street for the fifth consecutive day in a row on September 23 pushing the Nifty50 below50-Day Moving Average (DMA) (11,294), and 50-Day EMA (11,190).

The 50-DMA, also known as the short-term moving average, is considered by many traders as a signal of near-term trend of the market. On the downside, it acts as crucial support for the index, but a break below these levels suggests a change in the trend.

This is just a signal and traders should not consider it as a final word but as a sign that the near-term trend could be tilting towards bears.

“As such 50-Day Moving Average (or any other moving average) may not have significance in initiating a trade unless the index or stock respected the said average couple of times in the recent past. However, its significance is of utmost importance while gauging the strength of the trade over a medium-term period which is generally believed to be a period around 3 months and is very subjective thing,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“If the index is consistently trading below the said average then it can be a sentiment dampener to hint that a prolonged correction both time-wise, as well as price-wise, is in the offing,” he said.

Mohammad further added that in the current scenario Nifty after registering a sustainable close above the 50-Day Moving Average on May 27 consistently traded above it for a period of 83 sessions before decisively closing below it.

Not just Nifty, but there 260 stocks that are trading below this crucial short-term moving average, data from AceEquity showed.

Here is a list of top 50 stocks filtered based on the market price that are trading below 50-DMA:

Why is it important?

Traders use Moving Averages as a support or resistance tool in a trending market. It also helps to identify the trend direction of the market. The crossover of moving averages gives an indication of which side the trend is shifting, suggest expert. But, the exponential moving average is more popular than the simple moving average.

Whenever the short-term moving average crosses the long-term moving average on the upward side, we call it as a positive crossover that suggests a trend is positive and vice-versa.

“EMA (exponential moving average) is more popular than SMA/DMA (simple moving average/daily moving average) as EMA is faster than SMA in term of shifting with the price movement. SMA and EMA are calculated differently,” Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The 50 days SMA or EMA captures a bigger trend for stock or the index. The market gives a larger degree of price correction if the price of index/stock goes below the level of 50 days SMA/EMA and opposite to it is true for the larger degree of trending move. Along with 50-DMA, even 200 DMA is also famous amongst traders and large institutions,” he said.

What does history say?

The last time when 50-DMA was breached back in the month of February. The Nifty50 went on to make a low of 7,500 before bouncing back.

“The Nifty index usually follows support near 50-DEMA which is known as a short-term moving average. After 83 trading sessions, it is going below 50 DEMA which is giving a sign of weakness in the market,” Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Earlier it crossed 50-DEMA at the beginning of July moth by surpassing 9,900 zones and thereafter it rallied towards 11,800 zones in just two months,” he said.

Technical Outlook

The Nifty50 closed in the red for the fifth day in a row. The crucial support for the Nifty50 is placed near 11,000 while on the upside still resistance is placed at 11,300-11,500 levels.

In the short-term, the market is in a corrective pattern. The index has been forming a corrective A-B-C formation, in that it has already completed wave A and wave B. C is trending and in progress, say experts.

“It should end the corrective pattern between 11,000 to 10,800 levels. In case the price fails to bounce back from 10,800 levels then it would extend further to 10,500 levels. However, technically we feel the Nifty should bounce back from 10,950 or 10,850 levels,” Chouhan of Kotak Securities said.

“On the upside, 11,300 and 11,450 would be major hurdles. A breach of 11,800, after the completion of the corrective pattern, would lead to a massive rally towards previous ATH (All-Time High),” he said.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.