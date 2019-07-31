Nifty below 200-DMA for the first time since Feb; what is the way ahead?

Nifty broke below its crucial 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 11,144 on July 13 for the first time since February 2019.

The last time nifty broke below this crucial long term moving average on February 12 to hit a low of 10,585 before bouncing back.

The 200-DMA is a long-term trend indicator used by technical analysts to predict a stock's price direction in the future. As long as the index or stock is trading above this level it is considered to be in an uptrend and when it trades below this level, the stock or the index is considered to be trading in a downtrend.

However, the history suggests whenever the price moves around this level, the chances of a bounce-back also increases. Investors can use the pullback rallies to get out of long positions if any.

“On multiple occasions, we found indices or stocks briefly trading below 200-day average for a couple of days recovered and scaled new highs. However, this requires a strong longer-term trend and positive sentiment,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Since 2016, we have seen that on multiple occasions, Nifty slipped below the said average and managed a recovery in a short period. But, now 12,100 is a critical resistance on long term charts from where the index has been falling for a month,” he said.

Nifty made a brief top at 11,981 on July 5 but then it witnessed steady fall weighed down by persistent selling by foreign investors, muted corporate results, lingering trade war concerns between the US and China, corporate governance issues, and the economic slowdown that hurt demand and sentiment.

Experts feel that this time markets may take time before staging a meaningful recovery, as fear has gripped markets. But, in the near term, a pullback rally could be seen from around 11,000.

“Nifty closing below 200-DMA shows that market participants are under fear as they have not even respected the long term average of Nifty closing prices,” Shrikant Chouhan, Sr. VP & Head – Technical Research, Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“July 31 will be a crucial day for markets as the outcome on interest rates from Federal Reserve would decide the trend of global liquidity. The market is turning attractive in the medium term as even though frontline stocks are down nearly 15 percent to 20 percent. Pessimism is increasing amongst major players,” he said.

The next big support for the market is seen at 11,000, and below that 10,862, which was the closing level as on December 31, 2018.

India VIX increased 4.2 percent to close at 13.6 on July 30. VIX is seeing a bounce back from 19-months low. A further rise in VIX is possible from current levels leading to an increase in volatility in the market, suggest experts.

For Nifty options, maximum open interest for Put is seen at strike price 11,000 followed by 11,200; while for Call maximum open interest is seen at 11,3000 followed by 11,500.

Marginal Put writing was seen at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strikes while Call writing was seen at 11,300 followed by 11,200 strikes. Options data suggests a trading range between 10,800 to 11,300 zones in the near term.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty negated its formation of higher highs, higher lows after three trading sessions and fell more than 500 points to close below 28,888 on July 30.

It formed a big bearish candle on the daily scale as supply pressure was seen at higher levels. It broke from its rising trend line which was formed by connecting swings lows of 25,599, 26,617, 26,719 and 28,871.

“Till it (index) holds below 29,000, weakness could be seen towards 28,550 then 28,388; while on the upside hurdle is seen at 29,250 then 29,500,” Chandan Taparia, Technical & Derivative Analyst at MOFSL told Moneycontrol.