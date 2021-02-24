English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Nifty Bank surges 4% after FM said private banks can now participate in government business

The Bank Nifty index climbed 4 percent intraday to hit a day's high of 36,517.4. Even the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 3.5 percent and Nifty Private Bank gained nearly 4 percent.

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Banking shares were in focus in the extended trading time on February 24 on the back of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the private banks can now participate in government business.

The Bank Nifty index climbed 4 percent intraday to hit a day's high of 36,517.4. Even the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 3.5 percent and Nifty Private Bank gained nearly 4 percent.

Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, PNB, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and RBL Bank rallied 1-3 percent.

"The government has lifted the embargo on private sector banks for the conduct of government-related banking transactions such as taxes and other revenue payment facilities, pension payments, small savings schemes etc," said the government in its statement available on the tweeter handle of NSitharamanOffice.

Earlier only a few private sector banks were permitted to conduct government-related banking transactions.

Close

Related stories

"This step is expected to further enhance customer convenience, spur competition and higher efficiency in the standards of customer services. Private sector banks, which are at the forefront of imbibing and implementing the latest technology and innovation in banking, will now be equal partners in the development of the Indian economy and in furthering the social sector initiatives of the government," the government said.

With the lifting of the embargo, there is now no bar on RBI for authorisation of private sector banks (in addition to public sector banks) for government business, including government agency business, the statement said. The government has conveyed its decision to RBI.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Bank #ICICI Bank #IndusInd Bank
first published: Feb 24, 2021 05:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.