'Nifty Bank Rohit Sharma of markets; large banks have more room to correct'

There are no signs of bottoming of Nifty and the selling pressure could eventually take the index towards 10,600, said Gautam Shah, Director, and Chief Technical Analyst, JM Financial, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Nifty is down by about 6 percent from the recent high of 11,981 recorded on July 5.

The index broke below crucial trendline setup, and the bigger problem for Nifty is that too many stocks are helping the market to move lower, and every passing day there are more and more stocks that are joining the party which does not look good, Shah said.

The movement on Nifty is largely led by what happens in the financial space because of the weight it carries in the index.

Shah is of the view that if Nifty Bank does not perform then Nifty loses much of the momentum on the upside. He draws a similarity between the market and top Indian batsman Rohit Sharma.

“Nifty Bank is like Rohit Sharma of the market and when it doesn’t perform the market gets under serious pressure and that is what exactly happened in the last two weeks,” said Shah.

He further added that many of the largecap banking names have started to correct. They enjoyed stupendous rise in the last 12-18 month and there is plenty of room for them to correct further.

“Our target for Nifty Bank is about 28,000, which is about 1,000 points away from where we are in terms of levels, but eventually I won’t be surprised the index goes towards 26,500,” added Shah.