App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

'Nifty Bank Rohit Sharma of markets; large banks have more room to correct'

Gautam Shah of JM Financial is of the view that if Nifty Bank does not perform then Nifty loses much of the momentum on the upside

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There are no signs of bottoming of Nifty and the selling pressure could eventually take the index towards 10,600, said Gautam Shah, Director, and Chief Technical Analyst, JM Financial, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Nifty is down by about 6 percent from the recent high of 11,981 recorded on July 5.

The index broke below crucial trendline setup, and the bigger problem for Nifty is that too many stocks are helping the market to move lower, and every passing day there are more and more stocks that are joining the party which does not look good, Shah said.

Close

The movement on Nifty is largely led by what happens in the financial space because of the weight it carries in the index.

Shah is of the view that if Nifty Bank does not perform then Nifty loses much of the momentum on the upside. He draws a similarity between the market and top Indian batsman Rohit Sharma.

“Nifty Bank is like Rohit Sharma of the market and when it doesn’t perform the market gets under serious pressure and that is what exactly happened in the last two weeks,” said Shah.

He further added that many of the largecap banking names have started to correct. They enjoyed stupendous rise in the last 12-18 month and there is plenty of room for them to correct further.

“Our target for Nifty Bank is about 28,000, which is about 1,000 points away from where we are in terms of levels, but eventually I won’t be surprised the index goes towards 26,500,” added Shah.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 01:06 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.