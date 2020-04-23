Nifty Bank gains 1% as Jefferies assumes coverage on financial stocks

Nifty Bank index gained more than 1 percent on April 23.

CNBC-TV18 said Jefferies has assumed coverage on 11 Indian financial stocks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the biggest gainer in the index, up 4.5 percent. ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank gained 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent respectively, while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and SBI rose 0.1-0.7 percent

Jefferies prefers corporate/secured-retail lenders. "Top picks are ICICI, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while we rated HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank buy, and SBI hold."

It has assigned target price for HDFC Bank at Rs 1,120 per share, ICICI Bank at Rs 440, Axis Bank at Rs 510, Kotak Mahindra Bank at 1,430, IndusInd Bank at Rs 510, SBI at Rs 200 and HDFC at Rs 2,060.

However, Jefferies has an underperform rating on Shriram Transport Finance, LIC Housing Finance, Bank of Baroda and PNB with target price of Rs 500 per share, Rs 225, Rs 41 and Rs 26 respectively.

Nifty Bank gained more than 18 percent in last one month, but before that it had fallen 48 percent during three-month period amid nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

