Nifty Auto outperforms led by Tata Motors; HPCL spikes 6%, PSU banks gain

The Indian benchmark indices have come of the low point of the day and have turned green with the Nifty50 up 33 points, trading at 10897 while the Sensex gained 77 points and was trading at 36,141 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank was up 2 percent led by gains from IDBI Bank, PNB, Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

Midcap stocks were also buzzing led by Apollo Hospitals, DHFL, Exide Industries, GMR Infra, M&M Financial Services, MRPL, NALCO, NBCC, REC, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power and Tata Power among others.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers were HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC while Reliance Industries traded in the red.

Nifty Auto jumped over 2 percent with gains from Ashok Leyland which jumped 4 percent followed by Eicher Motors, Exide Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and TVS Motor Company.

Nifty IT was down 1 percent dragged by Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Mindtree, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

The top gainers from NSE included Tata Motors, HPCL, Indiabulls Housing, IOC and BPCL while the top losers included Tech Mahindra, Wipro, L&T, Zee Entertainment and Infosys.

The most active stocks were Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and YES Bank.

14 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Power Finance Corporation, Aavas Financiers, AstraZeneca Pharma, ICICI Lombard, IPCA Laboratories, TTK Prestige and PI Industries.

26 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Gitanjali Gems, JVL Agro, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Ramky Infrastructure and Fedders Electric among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1446 stocks advancing and 267 declining while 371 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1859 stocks advanced, 552 declined and 150 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.