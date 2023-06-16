Nifty Auto in the fast lane, races up 20 percent in 75 days

Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra saw a 10.3 percent and 6.8 percent growth in sales in May

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Nifty auto index is in the spotlight as it is racing ahead of other indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The index, comprising 15 automobile companies, rallied 20.15 percent in a span of just 75 days starting April 1. Nifty Auto is the second-best performing index after Nifty Realty on the NSE.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) rushed to pump in money in the Indian auto sector in May this year. FII inflows in May stood at $1,056 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, more than three times what it was in March — around $327 million.

So what is driving this optimism? Here’s what analysts Moneycontrol spoke to said.

New arrivals

The automotive industry is revving up with exciting new launches that are driving investor confidence sky-high. Tata Motors unveiled the Tata Nexon EV in April. Maruti Suzuki followed this track and launched the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in June. The Jimny is set for sale in India and in international markets.

New arrivals are also lined up for the rest of the year, which includes the Tata Punch, Mahindra Thar, and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, etc. The two-wheeler segment is gearing up with TVS Apache RTR 310, Suzuki Burgman Street Electric, and Hero Xtreme 160 RV.

Also read: Take a look at all the new cars coming to our shores

Relief from high raw material costs

The automobile industry has got some relief as prices of key raw materials such as steel, aluminum, and copper have begun to ease. The downtrend in input costs was an upper for auto companies, enabling them to deliver their products at more affordable prices and ultimately drive up demand.

“Moderation in steel prices, along with the resolution of the semiconductor shortage, has played a significant role in boosting sales,” said Anil Rego, MD and CEO, Right Horizons, a financial services firm.

The price of steel (hot rolled coil-China) fell 16 percent year-on-year (yoy) to Rs 77 per kg in May, according to data by ICICI Securities. Cost of aluminum (London Metal Exchange) declined 18 percent in May (on-year) to $2,267 per tonne (about Rs 186 per kg). Copper prices (London Metal Exchange) also dropped 13 percent in May to $8089 per tonne (about Rs 656 per kg).

Volume growth

Maruti Suzuki raced ahead with a 10.3 percent yoy surge in sales volumes in May, driven by the mid-sized car segment, according to a Motilal Oswal report. Mahindra & Mahindra followed with a 6.8 percent on-year growth, fuelled by three-wheeler sales.

Tata Motors faced a minor setback with a 1.6 percent dip in overall sales, but their cars and utility vehicle segment saw growth. “Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Jaguar Land Rover have driven growth in sales for the company,” said Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice-President at Geojit Financial Services. With over 35.53 percent returns since April, Tata Motors stock has been the best performing stock on the Nifty Auto index.

Sales of Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors have increased by 28.7 and 9 percent, respectively.

Also read Demand robust in passenger vehicle segment: Sharekhan's Abhishek Gaoshinde

Two-wheeler sales improvement

The two-wheeler segment has also witnessed an uptick in sales. According to a Jefferies report, domestic two-wheeler sales for May grew 19 percent yoy. “Two-wheeler sales have picked up after a long time on the back of strong urban and rural demand,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, a brokerage firm.

The share of electric vehicles (EV) in two-wheeler registrations increased 160 basis points (bps) month-on-month in May. This can be attributed to the pre-buying sparked by a cut in the FAME II subsidy. Under FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) a maximum subsidy of 40 percent on the showroom price was given initially. This subsidy has been reduced to 15 percent from June 1, which prompted EV sales in May.

Tractor sales, which were flat on-year in May, are expected to see a rise if El Nino conditions do not affect tractor demand, said analysts.

Can the momentum sustain?

Volume growth is expected to moderate in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and tractor segments in FY23-24, said ICICI Securities in a report.

“After outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 by around 10 percent in the past six months, the Nifty Auto index has limited upside triggers left from a 6-month perspective,” said the broking firm. In another report, ICICI Securities said that the industry’s volume growth will taper due to the high base of FY22-23.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions