Nifty Auto hits record high ahead of June quarter earnings

Auto stocks continued to be in the fast lane as the relentless buying, barring intermittent consolidation, helped the Nifty Auto index hit a record high on July 18, ahead of June quarter earnings and the management commentary about the future outlook.

Tata Motors, Amara Raja Batteries, and Bharat Forge were the biggest gainers among the index stocks, rising 2 percent each, followed by MRF, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Tube Investment, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland.

The Nifty Auto index gained as much as 0.76 percent to hit an intraday record high of 12,455.85, but saw some selling pressure at higher levels, thus resulting in moderate gains of 0.4 percent at 12,408.7, the record closing level.

The Auto index has surged 35 percent in a little over four months, which is an excellent performance and far better than any other sector during the same period. The benchmark Nifty50 has gained just 4 percent during the same period.

The decline in commodity prices especially metal, fall in oil prices, improvement in monthly sales numbers (though it was on back of low base as June 2021 quarter was impacted by second COVID wave) and easing of semi-conductor supply issue supported the rally in auto segment.

"In coming 2-3 years, we expect auto sector to benefit from multiple tailwinds like easing of semi-conductor supplies to drive volume growth in passenger vehicles (PVs). Premiumization of two wheelers on back of recovery of rural demand should help," Sanjay Chawla, Chief Investment Officer of Equity at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund said.

Chawla further said that lower base across most product categories will drive growth and boost margin due to benefit of lower commodity prices and operating leverage. With recent decline in input costs like steel and aluminium prices, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) profitability is also likely to improve, the expert believes.

Chawla added that orderbook across players remained healthy due to pent up demand and demographic profile of the new age buyers. "New launches can help in keeping consumer interest high."

Earnings Expectations

Auto and auto ancillary companies are expected to report profit for the quarter ended June 2022, barring Tata Motors, experts said. The year-on-year numbers are not comparable due to second COVID wave but quarter-on-quarter numbers are justified.

"Auto companies under our coverage universe are expected to witness 29 percent YoY growth (down 2 percent QoQ) in revenue, while higher raw material cost and lower scale would impact their profitability on QoQ basis. EBITDA margin of our automobile coverage universe is expected to expand by 130bps YoY (down 94bps QoQ) to 10 percent," Reliance Securities said.

The brokerage expects profit to increase by 25 percent QoQ (versus net loss YoY), while its profit (ex-TTMT) is expected to increase by 98 percent YoY (flat QoQ) as Tata Motors is expected to report a net loss of Rs 1,500 crore for the June quarter, as against a net loss of Rs 6,180 crore YoY, due to a significant impact of chip shortage on JLR production.

Emkay Global expects its coverage companies to report flat revenues on a sequential basis in Q1FY23. "2-wheeler/Tractor companies are likely to witness sequential growth, while commercial vehicle companies may see a decline on account of seasonality."

With having a positive and constructive stance on the sector, the brokerage believes the recent correction in commodity prices should support margins from Q2FY23 onward. Accounting for lower commodity prices and a strong volume outlook, Emkay has upgraded EBITDA by up to 15 percent and 8 percent for FY23 and FY24, respectively for the large- and mid-cap firms under its coverage.

Overall, Emkay expects the automobile industry to witness a volume improvement across segments, from the current low level, with likely revival in rural economy backed by normal monsoon and better MSP on crops.

Additionally, Q2FY23 would be benefitted from festive seasons, said the brokerage which expects some improvement in the semiconductor supply, but the issue would continue for the next 1-2 quarters. It believes the commercial vehicle segment would outperform the industry.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.