Nifty at fresh 5-month low, Sensex below 37k; 5 factors that are tormenting the market

Bears tightened their grip on the market as selling pressure intensified on August 2, sending Nifty to a fresh five-month low.

Benchmark indices also turned negative for 2019 with the Nifty breaking crucial support of 10,900 and Sensex falling way below 37,000 level, as all sectoral indices caught in a bear trap.

The broader markets also traded sharply lower, falling more than a percent. Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices continued to underperform frontliners for the second consecutive year, falling more than 12 percent and 15 percent year-to-date.

The BSE Sensex fell 364.05 points or 0.98 percent to 36,654.27 and Nifty50 lost 116 points or 1.06 percent to 10,864 at the time of publishing this copy.

The market breadth was also in favour of bears as about three shares fell for every share rising on the BSE.

"Investors are slowly losing hope of a recovery in the economic growth and revival in the markets over the next few weeks. Their portfolios have seen a massive hit for reasons that are not entirely clear to them," Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

All sectoral indices traded in the red with Nifty Realty, Metals and Bank falling 1-3 percent.

Here are five key factors that dragged the market to fresh five-month low:

US-China trade talks failed

The two-day meet between the US and China failed to resolve the ongoing trade war that has been hurting sentiment for more than a year now.



...buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and...

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

A series of recent tweets by US President Donald Trump has further accentuated the situation.



...We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

Trump said that he would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion Chinese imports with effect from September 1, 2019

In May, the US raised tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion Chinese imports.

If the trade war continues for a few more quarters, the global growth slowdown is imminent in 2020, experts said.

Global markets fall

Major Asian markets fell more than 2 percent. The additional tariffs on Chinese goods surprised global markets as major Asian bourse fell more that 2 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite declined 1.7 percent while Japan's Nikkei was down 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 2.3 percent at the time of publishing this copy.

On August 1, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 280 points while S&P 500 index was down 0.9 percent and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8 percent.

FII sell-off continues

Foreign institutional investors pulled out more than Rs 11,000 crore from the Indian stock market in July. This is the biggest fall in overseas investment in 2019 and is the worst fall since October 2018

The exodus started after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman denied tweaking surcharge imposed on the super-rich.

On August 1, they sold more than Rs 1,000 crore worth of shares as per provisional data available on NSE.

"Indian markets have been in free-fall as FIIs off-loaded $3 billion worth of Indian stocks over last 1 month post-Budget, on the back of impact of high-taxation and concerns of multi-year low economic growth," Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Sr. VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking told Moneycontrol.

He said ongoing results season reflects that there is a chance that Nifty companies may post de-growth in their net profits for the first time.

Oil Gains Further

Oil prices rose more than 2 percent, rebounding from their steep fall seen in the previous session after additional tariffs on Chinese imports by the US intensified trade war between the countries. However, gains were capped due to concern over global growth.

Brent crude futures were up 2.23 percent at $61.85 a barrel while US crude futures gained 1.76 percent at $54.90 a barrel at the time of publishing this article.

On August 1, Brent crude futures fell more than 7 percent and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost nearly 8 percent.

Technical View

Nifty50 has broken its crucial support of 10,900 level intraday, indicating continued bearishness in the market. So far the index formed bearish candle which resembles a Hammer kind of pattern on daily charts.

Experts feel given the current sentiment weakness may continue in coming sessions, though it looks oversold at current levels.