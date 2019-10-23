Nickel prices sink more than 7% amid weakening demand and easing tightness, correction may continue

Ravindra Rao

Nickel, the best performing commodity in base metals pack this year, witnessed sharp correction last week. LME three-month Nickel prices slid to lows of $16,085 last week to end 7.5 percent lower. Also the metal has corrected nearly 15 percent from September 2014 highs of $18,850 hit in early September.

The rally in prices to multiyear high was fuelled by supply worries after Indonesia decided to bring forward its ban on ore exports from 2022 to 1st January 2020. The metal however has come off the highs as worries over supply have been countered by demand worries especially from top consumer China.

Spate of mixed to weak data from major economies along with fifth straight cut in growth forecast by IMF has fanned worries over global slowdown.

IMF last week slashed its global economic growth forecast to 3 percent this year, slowest pace since 2008 financial crisis while in top consumer China, data last week showed that third quarter GDP grew at a slower pace of 6 percent; the weakest pace since the early 1990s.

The weakening demand outlook has led to drop in physical market premiums in China. According to a Bloomberg report, the premium over London prices for importing refined nickel has fallen into negative territory for the first time in data going back to 2015.

Another major factor that is pressurizing prices is signs of easing tightness in physical market as is evident from loosening of LME Cash to three month spread.

The spread between LME Cash to three-month was in backwardation since mid-August hitting 12 year high of $214 in early October amid supply worries from Indonesia and falling stockpiles at LME warehouses. This spread however flipped to contango of $20 as on October 21 signalling easing tightness despite fall in inventories even as stocks continue to decline.

Nickel stockpiles at LME have declined more than 58 percent or 120,000 tonnes year to date and at 87,132 are hovering near lowest level since November 2011 while on warrants stocks hover near lowest level since September 2007.

Going forward, the correction in Nickel prices may continue as demand worries eclipse dwindling inventories.

(The author is Head – Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)