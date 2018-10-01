Nickel may head towards Rs 1,020-1,035 in short to medium term: Priyank Upadhyay

Priyank Upadhyay

Nickel have been in a down trend since June 2018 after making high around Rs 1050 and have corrected to Rs 880 levels and from there we have seen the recent pullback towards Rs 960.

Prices are moving in a channel as of now and once we break above the upper downward sloping channel (T1) we could see prices heading northwards. One can also notice when prices were at the lower channel recently and prices were sub Rs 900 we can see above avg volume happening which indicates prices are finding support below Rs 900 levels.

After that we saw a rally towards Rs 960 and now prices are ranging between Rs 960 and Rs 880 zones. Recent correction has found support at 66 percent retracement of the recent move from Rs 880 to Rs 960.

There is a high probability that support at Rs 900 could hold in near term and we could see prices try to break above Rs 960. Prices are trading above 20-day SMA (Pink Line) and are just below 50-day SMA (Orange Line) and once prices starts to trade above 50-day SMA and prices breaks above (T1) we could see prices heading towards Rs 1020/1035 in short to medium term. RSI is also trading around 50 level providing support to prices.

Base metals prices were mixed during Asian morning trade on Friday, with the complex coming under pressure from a combination of a firmer dollar and traders winding down their positions ahead of the start of the fourth quarter.

Wednesday’s interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve has bolstered the dollar, which is trading firm for the week. Additionally, the prospect of reduced demand during China’s week long National Day break from October 1 has also dented sentiment in the base metals markets.

China’s premier Li Keqiang's speech at the World Economic Forum event in Tianjin has brought stability to the emerging market (EM), shoring up confidence and bringing back risk-on sentiment concurrent with the premier extending his view that China has ample policy tools to cope with difficulties and challenges.

Kegiang added that China will not devalue the yuan to stimulate exports and the government will maintain steady growth.

Nickel can still rely on its bullish fundamental attributes, with the decline in global inventory levels, an optimistic demand outlook from the electric vehicle sector and the structural market deficit.

With the trade dispute between the United States and China slightly toned down, Nickel bulls may consider rebuilding at this discounted price while shorts could consider covering some of their bearish bets.

: The author is Priyank Upadhyay, AVP Commodity Research at SSJ Finance & Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.