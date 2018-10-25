App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures remains firm on increased demand, global cues

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in October contracts was up Rs 1.90, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 894 per kg in a business turnover of 14,289 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nickel prices rose by 0.21 per cent to Rs 894 per kg in futures trade Thursday after participants enlarged their portfolios amid increased demand at the spot markets and positive global cues.

Market analysts said raising of bets by traders backed by strong demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets and a firm trend overseas, supported the upside in nickel prices at futures trade here.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 11:30 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #nickel

