NHPC raises Rs 500 cr via bonds

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on March 11 said it has raised Rs 500 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis.

"NHPC Ltd has raised Rs 500 crore on March 11, 2020 through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 6.89 percent NHPC AA-1 Series Bonds," it said in a BSE filing.

The bonds are proposed for listing at Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), it added.