App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC raises Rs 500 cr via bonds

"NHPC Ltd has raised Rs 500 crore on March 11, 2020 through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 6.89 percent NHPC AA-1 Series Bonds," it said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on March 11 said it has raised Rs 500 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis.

"NHPC Ltd has raised Rs 500 crore on March 11, 2020 through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 6.89 percent NHPC AA-1 Series Bonds," it said in a BSE filing.

The bonds are proposed for listing at Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), it added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Market news #NHPC

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.