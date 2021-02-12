NHPC raises Rs 1,500 crore via bonds

live bse live

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible taxable bonds.

"NHPC Ltd has raised Rs 1,500 crore on February 12, 2021 through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 6.86 percent NHPC AC Series Bonds," a BSE filing said.

The bonds are proposed for listing at Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE and NSE. The bonds will mature on February 12, 2036.