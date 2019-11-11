NHPC Q2 net profit up 33% at Rs 1,457 crore

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,093.22 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2018, a BSE filing said.
State-run NHPC on November 11 posted a 33 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,457.68 crore in the second quarter mainly due to higher revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,093.22 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2018, a BSE filing said.
Total income of the company increased to Rs 3,360.35 crore in the second quarter from Rs 2,942.72 crore a year ago.Electricity generation is the principal business activity of the NHPC Group. Other operations viz, power trading, contracts, project management and consultancy works do not form a reportable segment.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 09:34 pm