NHPC Q2 net profit up 33% at Rs 1,457 crore

State-run NHPC on November 11 posted a 33 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,457.68 crore in the second quarter mainly due to higher revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,093.22 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2018, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company increased to Rs 3,360.35 crore in the second quarter from Rs 2,942.72 crore a year ago.